Inside Black Woman-Owned Toronto Gym, Club Enhergy

Club Enhergy is a Black woman-owned gym in Toronto that’s on a mission to empower and uplift women.

“We believe in making women feel as strong on the outside, as they are on the inside,” the gym’s owner, Ottillia (OT), says. “Club Enhergy is a beautiful, naturally lit space with top-of-the-line fitness equipment, offering small group training, personal training, classes, workshops, expert coaching, nutritional guidance, and more.”

OT is a certified personal trainer who became passionate about training people after achieving results with her own fitness.

“I became hooked on the high I’d feel when pushing myself in the gym, and fell in love with the results that followed,” she says.

She now uses that passion to help other women do the same through Club Enhergy. The women-only gym is creating sisterhood and fostering support at all fitness levels. It offers a variety of group classes, personal training, and even private sessions for groups and corporations – all led by women.

The gym’s energy is being felt all over. Club Enhergy’s physical location just opened in 2021 after some setbacks due to the ongoing global pandemic, and less than a year later, the fitness center has already gained a following of close to 20,000 people.

The gym goes above and beyond to meet people where they’re at, especially with the unpredictable climate brought on by the pandemic. For example, if you don’t feel comfortable going into a physical space just yet, training is available virtually, as well.

In addition to the fitness center, OT offers a line of fitness products, including water bottles, glute bands, and power bands for life on the go.

If you’re in Toronto, be sure to add this Black-owned fitness center to your list. You can find more information about drop-in classes here.

