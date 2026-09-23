Thailand has tightened one of the entry policies that helped make the country an easy long-stay option for international visitors. The change matters most for travelers who became accustomed to arriving without a visa and receiving two months in the country, a window that made it easier to combine Bangkok, northern Thailand, and several islands without closely watching the calendar. That flexibility is now narrower. Thailand’s government has been reviewing its visa policies for months, citing national security, tourism and economic interests, reciprocity, and the need to simplify overlapping visa privileges.

The result is a new system that took effect September 15, 2026, and travelers planning upcoming trips will need to check their passport eligibility before departure. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the review considered “national security,” “tourism and economic interests,” and “reciprocity,” while also examining overlapping entry privileges and the availability of Thailand’s e-Visa system.

Thailand’s New 30-Day Visa-Free Rule Replaces The 60-Day Stay

Thailand has ended the 60-day visa-exemption program that covered 93 countries and territories. Under the new rules, ordinary passport holders from 60 countries and territories can enter visa-free for tourism for up to 30 days. The list includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Italy, France, Germany, Japan, and South Africa, according to the Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Travelers who need more time may still request an extension of up to 30 days after arrival. The Royal Thai Embassy in Washington, D.C., states that “Extension of stay is solely at the discretion of the immigration officer.” Travelers who know they will need a longer stay can instead apply for a Tourist Visa, or TR visa, which generally permits a stay of up to 60 days and may also be extended.

The revised system also changes eligibility for several nationalities that appeared on the former 93-country exemption list. Passport holders from countries including Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Morocco no longer appear on the new 30-day exemption list. Travelers from affected countries should check Thailand’s official visa requirements before booking travel.

Thailand also maintains separate visa-exemption arrangements outside the 60-country program. Citizens of Seychelles and Mauritius receive a 15-day exemption, while bilateral agreements provide different permitted stays for certain nationalities. Citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Serbia are now eligible for Visa on Arrival under the revised system.

What Travelers Need Before Entering Thailand

All non-Thai nationals must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before entering the country, except for limited exemptions, such as travelers who remain in international transit without passing through immigration. Thailand’s Immigration Bureau says travelers can submit the TDAC within three days before arrival, including the arrival date. The form is required for travelers entering by air, land, or sea.

Visa-exempt travelers must also meet Thailand’s entry conditions, including sufficient funds and proof of onward travel. Current Royal Thai Embassy guidance lists the financial requirement at 20,000 baht ($603) per person or 40,000 baht ($1,205) per family. Travelers should also check the permitted departure date stamped in their passport after clearing immigration.

Travelers planning multiple trips to Thailand in the same calendar year should check current guidance from the Thai embassy or consulate serving their country before departure. Official Thai embassy guidance currently differs on how limits on repeated visa-exempt entries apply. The Royal Thai Embassy in London states that eligible travelers may use the visa exemption twice per calendar year, while other Thai embassy guidance describes the restriction differently depending on whether travelers arrive by air, land, or sea.

Travelers who entered Thailand before September 15 under the previous visa-exemption system can remain until the final date already granted on their immigration stamp. The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the revised rules apply to arrivals from September 15 onward. Travelers should verify their nationality through an official Thai government or embassy website before departure, particularly if they previously relied on the 60-day exemption.