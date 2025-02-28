New Orleans is cranking up the volume for Mardi Gras 2025, and there’s excitement in the air for what is often hailed as the greatest free show on earth. This iconic festival, culminating on Tuesday, March 4, is deeply rooted in Christian and Roman Catholic traditions but has evolved into a secular celebration. Every year, over a million visitors flock to the city to revel in its pageantry, parades, and parties.

Carnival season kicks off on January 6, known as Twelfth Night or Epiphany, marking the start of weeks of celebrations. While the thrill builds gradually, things really take off on Friday, February 28, when the city comes alive with parades, parties, and non-stop festivities. The celebrations continue until the stroke of midnight on Mardi Gras, when the New Orleans Police Department follows tradition by sweeping Bourbon Street on horseback, bringing the season to an official close.

The Parades Of Mardi Gras

The essence of Mardi Gras lies in its parades. Each parade, from little walking krewes to large processions with elaborate floats, follows a different theme, displaying the originality and energy of New Orleans. Notable parades to watch out for include:

Muses (February 27): The first all-female krewe to roll at night, known for their decorated high-heeled shoe throws.

The first all-female krewe to roll at night, known for their decorated high-heeled shoe throws. Endymion (March 1): One of the “Super Krewes,” featuring LSU gymnast and Instagram star Livvy Dunne as grand marshal.

One of the “Super Krewes,” featuring LSU gymnast and Instagram star Livvy Dunne as grand marshal. Bacchus (March 2) : NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will reign as Bacchus, adding star power to this beloved parade.

: NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will reign as Bacchus, adding star power to this beloved parade. Orpheus (March 3): “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio will reign over this parade, bringing her unique flair to the festivities.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner Bianca Del Rio will reign over this parade, bringing her unique flair to the festivities. Zulu and Rex (March 4, Mardi Gras Day): These iconic parades roll back-to-back, marking the grand finale of the Carnival season.

What To Eat And Other Things To Consider

No Mardi Gras experience is complete without indulging in king cake, the essential snack of the season. Available only between January 6 and Mardi Gras, these colorful, sweet treats can be found in various flavors across the city. For a one-stop shop, visit King Cake Hub at Zony Mash Brewery or seek out beloved versions from local bakeries like Haydel’s, Tastee Donuts, Gambino’s, or Dong Phuong. Several restaurants also offer special Mardi Gras menus and pre-parade specials.

In light of recent events, Mardi Gras 2025 will see enhanced security measures. The Department of Homeland Security has upgraded the event to its highest risk rating, resulting in a significantly increased law enforcement presence. Visitors can expect to see SWAT teams, armored vehicles, and plainclothes agents mingling in crowds.

A “serpentine” layout of heavy barricades will be implemented along parade routes to ensure safety while maintaining the festive atmosphere. Remember that transportation can be challenging during Mardi Gras. Roads close, parking is scarce, and public transportation is limited. Visitors should plan ahead and be prepared to walk, as it will be the most reliable mode of transport during peak parade times.