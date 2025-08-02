Globetrotters seeking exceptional destinations can now consult Tripadvisor’s eagerly anticipated 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards. The awards highlight the world’s top attractions and experiences based on millions of user reviews collected between April 2024 and March 2025. The prestigious annual ranking by TripAdvisor reveals Barcelona’s Basílica de la Sagrada Familia has claimed the top spot among global attractions, followed closely by Paris’s iconic Eiffel Tower.

American travelers might be surprised to discover that Florida’s NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex ranked as both the top U.S. attraction and third globally, outshining theme park giants like Disney World. TripAdvisor President Kristen Dalton emphasized the platform’s role in helping travelers create lifelong memories, noting that whether visitors “crave adrenaline or prefer to take things slow,” the awards showcase experiences that transform ordinary trips into extraordinary adventures.

The rankings reflect a global appetite for cultural immersion and historical exploration, with iconic landmarks dominating the attraction categories while immersive experiences topped the experiential lists.

Top Global Attractions Worth Your Bucket List

Europe continues to dominate the global attractions list with six of the top ten spots. Beyond Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia and the Eiffel Tower, travelers highly rated the Louvre Museum in Paris, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, and architectural marvels in Milan and Seville. Asia claimed two positions with Cambodia’s ancient Angkor Wat and China’s Mutianyu Great Wall, both of which earned top honors. For Americans staying closer to home, the NASA Kennedy Space Center offers an educational yet thrilling experience that rivals international destinations.

Cultural Experiences Lead TripAdvisor Rankings

Florence’s Renaissance & Medici Tales tour earned the title of world’s best experience, showcasing travelers’ appetite for immersive cultural explorations. European experiences claimed half of the global top ten, with London’s Historical Pubs tour, Amsterdam’s canal cruise, Madrid’s Three Cities tour, and Istanbul’s private guided tour all earning recognition. Asia secured impressive positions with Vietnam’s Ninh Binh tour and Indonesia’s Ubud exploration ranking highly.

American Adventures Focus On Natural Beauty

Hawaii’s Grand Tour Around Island experience topped the U.S. experiences list, offering visitors 16 spectacular locations plus snorkeling opportunities. Water-based adventures proved particularly popular, with Miami’s private boat tours, Honolulu’s parasailing experiences, and Florida’s clear kayak tour of Shell Key Preserve all earning recognition. Urban explorers favored Chicago’s Architecture Center River Cruise, New York’s 9/11 Memorial tour, and Philadelphia’s adults-only Dark Philly Night Tour.

Top 10 Global Attractions According To TripAdvisor

Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain Eiffel Tower, Paris, France NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Merritt Island, United States Louvre Museum, Paris, France Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia Mutianyu Great Wall, Beijing, China Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, The Netherlands Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Duomo di Milano, Milan, Italy Plaza de España, Seville, Spain

Top 10 Global Experiences