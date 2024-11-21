A big celebration in Disneyland’s Big Easy brings New Orleans’ lively Black culture to life through its newest attraction. In Disneyland’s Bayou Country, you will join Disney’s first Black princess for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replaces Splash Mountain. The previous attraction featured characters from Disney’s 1946 film “Song of the South.” The ride was criticized as problematic for how Black people were depicted. In its place is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, an attraction with what Disney Imagineers call an “American success story.”

The reimagined water attraction picks up where the Walt Disney Animation Studios film “The Princess and the Frog” left off. It’s the next chapter in the story of Disney’s first Black princess, where everyone is celebrated.

“The story was inspired by Leah Chase, the iconic figure of New Orleans, who imbues all the attributes of kindness, warmth, community, family, and a great source of inspiration to all of us,” said Carmen Smith, vice president of Creative Development at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Christian Thompson / Disneyland Resort

Smith says Disney Imagineers spent considerable time in New Orleans, speaking to educators, museum curators, and chefs to understand the city’s stories and legacy.

“[We] left no stone unturned to tell you a story that we believe is authentic,” she adds.

For the attraction, Princess Tiana is now a successful business owner. She has her own restaurant, Tiana’s Palace, and she has also created an employee-owned business, Tiana’s Foods. In true New Orleanian fashion, the princess and entrepreneur is honoring her community and employees by hosting a Mardi Gras soiree, but a problem arises. There’s a missing ingredient: the entertainment.

The Adventure Begins

Riders will help Princess Tiana find the missing ingredient by boarding log flumes and “shrinking” down to the size of a frog. Then, the journey begins along the Bayou to find the music. Prince Naveen, the Jazz-loving alligator, Louis, Mama Odie, and 19 new critter friends will tag along.

As riders wait in the queue, they will hear the sounds of Louisiana, composed by Terence Blanchard. Blanchard, a New Orleans native and GRAMMY-award-winning musician, arranged and produced new renditions of “Gonna Take You There,” “Down in New Orleans,” and more. Blanchard also played all the trumpet parts for Louis, the alligator in the film.

The new critter friends are playing Zydeco, Rara, and Afro-Cuban music composed by Grammy-award-winning artist and New Orleans Native PJ Morton. He also wrote the finale song for the 50-foot drop, “Special Spice,” with vocals by Anika Noni Rose. Rose is the voice of Princess Tiana. Other voice talent from the film reprised their roles for the attraction, including Michael-Leon Wooley as Louis and Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie.

The Battle of The Bayous: Differences Between Tiana’s Bayou Adventure At Disneyworld and Disneyland

Guests can enjoy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. However, Disney Imagineers took a few opportunities to celebrate them differently. There are some differences between the two.

For starters, the attraction at Walt Disney World is located in the Magic Kingdom, and the ride at Disneyland is featured in New Orleans Square. Disneyland is the only park with a New Orleans Square – dedicated to a city and culture that Walt Disney loved himself – so it sets the tone a little differently than the attraction at Walt Disney World.

Another subtle difference is the painting guests will notice on the Tiana’s Foods Building. Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite hand-painted the artwork. She also created the colorful murals displayed on the queue’s barn.

Disney Imagineers went the extra mile for riders in the queue line dedicated to guests with disabilities. They will experience detailed storytelling in line with everyone else, with photos, props, and letters to Tiana.

“One of the things that really surprised me, because it didn’t exist when we were designing it, is when you are on this ride, and you’re approaching that beautiful water tower, in the distance, you can actually see Tiana’s Palace,” said Ted Robledo, executive creative director for Walt Disney Imagineering. “We didn’t expect that because it didn’t exist when we were creating Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.”

New Bayou Country

Aside from the new attraction, more exciting things await in the renamed Bayou Country exclusive to Disneyland. There is Ray’s Berets, named after Tiana’s firefly friend from the film, and Louis’ Critter Club. The new shops carry a new collection of attraction-themed apparel and gifts so that you can take a piece of New Orleans home.

Inside Eudora’s Chic Boutique, you will find home goods, stylish apparel, and accessories. The shop pays homage to Princess Tiana’s dressmaker mother, Eudora.

For the first time, the family of Chef Leah Chase, the woman and New Orleans legend who inspired Princess Tiana, is allowing Disney to sell its exclusive spice blends from Dooky Chase Restaurant in New Orleans. Look for other items for sale from New Orleans, including a beautiful journal from New Orleans artist Sharika Mahdi, the artist of the inspirational artwork used by the Imagineers.