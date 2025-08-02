September signifies the beginning of fall, when green leaves turn into a beautiful blend of red, orange and yellow hues. Besides autumn foliage, warm temperatures decrease in response to the changing weather pattern in September. As summer winds down and the fall “shoulder season” begins, destination prices in the United States start to decline following the end of a successful travel season.

Although summer is peak vacation time, with travelers afforded school breaks and holidays, tourists can continue to explore America at a reduced price during the fall. Plane tickets, hotels, tourist destinations and other amenities all become more affordable due to less demand and fewer visitors during peak months. It’s possible to live lavishly without breaking the bank. Here’s a list of some cheap places to travel in September across the United States.

New Orleans, Louisiana

(Kelly/Pexels)

New Orleans is a cultural melting pot, and we’re not just talking about the gumbo. Soak in the atmosphere of Jackson Square on a Big Easy budget! New Orleans notably mixes Cajun and Creole cultures, while including French, African, Spanish and Caribbean influences. Round-trip tickets to the city can range from $170 to $300 in September. According to Click2Visas, a trip to NOLA for two people for one week can cost around $2,672. However, the average cost for a couple’s travel expenses for a week in the United States is around $4,500.

Now, let’s talk about what we’re really excited for: the food. New Orleans is known for its incredible Southern cuisine. Located at the mouth of the Mississippi River and near the Gulf of Mexico, fresh and saltwater seafood is accessible to the Crescent City food market. From gumbo and jambalaya to étouffée and beignets, New Orleans remains one of the top food cities in the U.S. A past traveler’s spending log indicated that an average meal costs around $14, while pricer meals can be about $36. Breakfast is typically cheaper than lunch or dinner.

Cleveland, Ohio

(Stephen Leonardi/Pexels)

Looking for travel in September? Take a trip to Cleveland to witness the city’s thriving cultural landscape… on a budget! Nicknamed “The Forest City,” Cleveland has been a heavily forested environment since the mid-19th century. The town is known as the “Birthplace of Rock’ n’ Roll” largely due to the musical contributions of American disc jockey Alan Freed. Besides its outstanding scenery, the cost of living in Cleveland is considered 8% lower than the national average. Entertainment and grooming expenses are 4% lower in Cleveland, according to RentCafe. Although costs vary depending on the mode of transportation, RTA offers a $5 daily pass, while a 7-day trip costs $25.

Additionally, tourist locations like the Cleveland Museum of Art or the Museum of Contemporary Art offer either free or more affordable admission prices for guests. However, connecting with nature is literally priceless. Explore Cuyahoga Valley National Park or Rocky River Nature Center to discover lush waterfalls, hiking trails and diverse wildlife in the greenery. You’ll be glad to experience the wonders of nature for no cost at all.

Orlando, Florida

(David Guerrero/Pexels)

Experience the magic of Orlando’s theme park adventures during the fall season to unlock some sweet deals! While theme parks like Disney World or Universal Studios hike in price during the summer, the cheapest time to go to the “Theme Park Capital of the World” is in the fall. Deals are booming as park crowds continue to shrink during the “off season.” According to MagicGuides, late summer to early fall (Aug. 18 – Oct. 2) is considered to be one of the most affordable times to visit Disney World. September is reported as one of the cheapest months for vacation prices.

Moreover, on the downside, Orlando’s hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, making travel in September a slight risk. Milder temperatures may transpire, but travel decreases in preparation for potentially threatening weather. Thus, flight and hotel prices may decrease as a result of visitors’ hesitation. Pay attention to the incoming weather conditions to avoid heavy rain or danger. It’s still possible to experience an enjoyable vacation!

Albuquerque, New Mexico

(Steve Tingley/Pexels)

Plan a trip to one of the most diverse cities in the United States. Albuquerque, New Mexico, is home to a variety of cultural heritages, including a large Hispanic and Latino population alongside Native American residents. Compared to the national average, Albuquerque’s cost of living is about 5% lower. The city’s housing market is relatively affordable, considering its food, public transportation and gas prices. RentCafe reports that the city’s transportation costs are 3% lower than the state average as of 2025. That said, all of Albuquerque’s public transportation is free for every rider.

Scope out the natural beauty of the New Mexican city on a budget-friendly adventure. Visit the Petroglyph National Monument, an open-air museum home to over 20,000 ancient carvings of people, animals and other designs on the black rock in the Rio Grande Valley. Parking is only $1 on weekdays and $2 on weekends. Albuquerque also offers various parks, trails, cultural centers and museums for both free and low prices that are sure to make your travel in September memorable.

If you’re a “Breaking Bad” fan and not afraid to spend some cash to indulge your guilty pleasure, tour some of the iconic locations, ranging from $80 to $100 per person. Luigi’s Tours offers a 3-hour package of $95 per person, touring Jesse Pinkman’s House and the Pollos Hermanos restaurant, among other famous sites.

San Diego, California

(Lucas Fonseca/Pexels)

Although some people may think of the affluent city of Los Angeles when mentioning California, don’t miss the chance to explore San Diego! The SoCal city is located two hours from The City of Angels within a 120-mile radius. When scoping out cost-effective destinations in the U.S., San Diego rings in as a great place to visit in the Golden State. Yes, you can travel to California and still enjoy your time within your means. In September, hotel and flight prices tend to drop during the “shoulder season,” following the end of summer.

According to Go San Diego, incorporating affordable activities into your itinerary, like visiting free beaches and parks is ideal for travelers on a budget. Some museums may require paid admission; however, city parks like Balboa Park offer free admission for guests. Also, when planning a trip, try booking excursions or hotels in advance during the fall months. Just remember to avoid scheduling vacations too close to the holiday season!

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is September a good month for travel?

Following the summer season, September marks the beginning of autumn. For most travel sites, fall is a part of the “shoulder season,” which is the period between a destination’s peak and off-peak months. Hotel prices, food, flights and excursions typically drop around this period. Large crowds are scarcer. Additionally, cooler temperatures likely arrive at the start of the fall season, ending the hot summer months.

What are the cheapest states to visit in September across the U.S.?

Some of the cheapest states include Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, New Mexico and Indiana. These states remain budget-friendly for amenities like food, hotels and transportation. Cities like Albuquerque, New Mexico, El Paso, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio, have a cost of living below the national average.