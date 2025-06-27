August is often synonymous with sky-high local travel costs, but savvy jet-setters know that you can explore off-season gems around the world for an incredible value during this time. From Southeast Asia to Latin America and Africa, many top-tier destinations are both culturally rich and surprisingly affordable when peak tourist crowds have faded.

While airfare prices fluctuate depending on your home base, once you land, these places make it easy to live large on a small budget. We’re talking $1 street food, charming $20 hotels, and scenic bus rides that cost less than your morning latte. Here’s a list of the cheapest places to travel in August that won’t break your bank account.

Vientiane, Laos

Oscar Espinosa

The capital of Laos offers an irresistibly laid-back atmosphere, especially compared to its Southeast Asian neighbors. August falls during the rainy season, which keeps crowds away and prices low. But don’t worry, the showers are often brief and refreshing. Vientiane is rich with Buddhist temples, peaceful riverside walks, and French colonial architecture. Rent a bicycle for just a few bucks a day and explore the Patuxai Victory Monument, the fascinating Buddha Park, and the vibrant night markets.

The cost of living is extremely low, and you can even find boutique hotels for under $25 per night. The food scene is a dream for budget travelers, with fragrant noodle soups and French-inspired pastries available for pocket change.

Average Prices in Vientiane

Coffee: $1.50

Beer: $1

Dinner: $4

Hotel (per night): $20–$25

Public Transport: $0.50–$1

Hoi An, Vietnam

Galitskaya

Coming in at number two is one of the cheapest places to travel in August that you’ll be sure to love. Hoi An is a UNESCO World Heritage town that blends history, culture, and affordability in one neat, lantern-lit package. August is technically the wet season, but that also means great deals on accommodations and fewer tourists.

The city is famous for its tailor shops, lantern festivals, and riverside cafes. You can spend hours exploring its historic architecture or biking to nearby rice paddies and An Bang Beach. Local street food like banh mi and cao lau will cost you less than two dollars, and cooking classes or guided walking tours are also incredibly budget-friendly.

Average Prices in Hoi An

Coffee: $1.20

Beer: $0.90

Dinner: $3.50

Hotel (per night): $18–$30

Public Transport (bike rental): $1.50 per day

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Charl Durand

Known as the soul of Java (the island on which it’s located), Yogyakarta is a haven for travelers seeking art, history, and authenticity on a budget. The rainy season hasn’t hit in full swing yet in August, making it a sweet spot for travelers looking to explore famous temples like Borobudur and Prambanan without crowds. Yogyakarta is also home to traditional puppet shows, batik workshops, and an energetic street food culture.

For just a few dollars, you can enjoy satay skewers, spicy gudeg, and freshly squeezed juices while enjoying street performances on the popular street Malioboro. Hostels and guesthouses often go for under $15 a night, and longer stays make your budget stretch even further.

Average Prices in Yogyakarta

Coffee: $1

Beer: $2

Dinner: $2.50

Hotel (per night): $12–$25

Public Transport: $0.30–$0.80

Cape Town, South Africa

Arnold Petersen

Due to its location deep in the southern hemisphere, August is winter in Cape Town. But temperatures are still mild and perfect for sightseeing without the summer rush. It’s one of the cheapest places to travel in August for incredible deals on accommodations and tours. And if you’re into wine country visits or whale watching along the coast, you’ll love it here. Table Mountain, the V&A Waterfront, and the colorful streets of Bo-Kaap are all within easy reach.

Foodies will love the city’s trendy cafes and farmers’ markets, where gourmet bites don’t come with gourmet prices. Public transit via minibus taxis or MyCiTi buses is cheap and efficient.

Average Prices in Cape Town

Coffee: $1.80

Beer: $1.50

Dinner: $6

Hotel (per night): $25–$40

Public Transport: $0.90–$1.50

Medellín, Colombia

Sebastian Saldarriaga

Medellín’s pleasant weather is a year-round draw. But August falls outside peak tourist months, making it one of the most affordable times to visit. Once notorious for its havoc-wreaking drug cartels, Medellín is now a vibrant, innovative city with cable cars, green spaces, and street art galore. Walk through Comuna 13’s artistic murals, take a salsa class, or sip local coffee in trendy cafés for just a couple of bucks.

The metro is one of the best in Latin America and will efficiently get you around the city. Hostels and Airbnb stays are remarkably cheap, and eating like a local means full meals for under $5.

Average Prices in Medellín

Coffee: $1

Beer: $1.20

Dinner: $4.50

Hotel (per night): $15–$30

Public Transport: $0.70

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Hasitha Devinda

While the late summer months bring occasional showers, Colombo remains one of the cheapest places to travel in August. Sri Lanka’s cultural and coastal experiences will make you happy that you got more bang for your buck. The city itself is a mix of colonial buildings, markets, and temples. It’s an ideal base to visit the beach town of Negombo or the inland tea country.

Tuk-tuks and trains make transportation fun and cheap, and local restaurants serve spicy rice and curry dishes for as little as a dollar or two. Luxury hotels offer huge discounts during the monsoon season, and many even include breakfast.

Average Prices in Colombo

Coffee: $1

Beer: $1.50

Dinner: $3

Hotel (per night): $18–$30

Public Transport: $0.20–$0.60

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Sean Pavone

San Juan delivers vibrant culture, historic streets, and Caribbean beaches without the need for international travel for U.S. citizens. August is hurricane season, so prices on flights and hotels drop considerably, though a storm-free vacation is not guaranteed.

You’ll find discounted beach resorts, affordable street food like alcapurrias and pinchos, and plenty of low-cost attractions, including Old San Juan’s colorful buildings and Castillo San Felipe del Morro. Public buses and Uber make it easy to get around without renting a car.

Average Prices in San Juan

Coffee: $2

Beer: $2.50

Dinner: $6

Hotel (per night): $30–$50

Public Transport: $0.75

Havana, Cuba

Delpixart

Havana in August is humid and hot, but the prices are as low as the salsa beats are high. Travelers who brave the warmth are rewarded with an enchanting city full of vintage cars, classic hand-rolled cigars, colonial buildings, and warm hospitality.

Casa particulares (private homestays) are a popular, budget-friendly accommodation choice, usually including breakfast. Cuba’s dual currency system has been overhauled, but costs for tourists remain low, especially for meals at paladares (family-run restaurants), mojitos in local bars, and public transport via old-school buses or taxis.

Average Prices in Havana

Coffee: $1

Beer: $1.20

Dinner: $4

Hotel (per night): $20–$35

Public Transport: $0.10–$0.50

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Dinko Kyuchukov

Often overlooked, Plovdiv is not just one of Europe’s oldest cities, it’s also one of the cheapest places to travel in August. This time of year, it’s warm and sunny but not overrun with crowds. The Old Town offers cobblestone streets, Roman ruins, and artistic flair for a fraction of what you’d pay elsewhere in Europe.

Cafes, bakeries, and street food joints make it easy to eat well on less than $10 a day. And the accommodations—ranging from hostels to boutique hotels—offer charm without the premium price.

Average Prices in Plovdiv

Coffee: $1

Beer: $1.50

Dinner: $5

Hotel (per night): $20–$35

Public Transport: $0.60

Tbilisi, Georgia

Only Fabrizio



Tbilisi is fast becoming a favorite among digital nomads, and August still sits outside the pricey travel rush that hits Europe earlier in the summer. Nestled in the Caucasus, this capital city features a stunning blend of East and West, cobbled lanes, bathhouses, and an impressively affordable foodie scene.

Traditional Georgian feasts called supra include dishes like Khachapuri and Khinkali (cheese-filled bread and stuffed soup dumplings), all for just a few dollars. Wine lovers will also rejoice—Georgia is the birthplace of wine, and you can sample high-quality vintages for the cost of a soda.

Average Prices in Tbilisi

Coffee: $1.20

Beer: $1.30

Dinner: $4.50

Hotel (per night): $18–$30

Public Transport: $0.35

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it safe to travel to these destinations in August?

Yes, most of these cities are safe for tourists, but travelers should always check current travel advisories and local weather updates before booking.

Are these prices accurate year-round?

No—prices fluctuate based on season, exchange rates, and inflation, but August generally sees lower travel costs in these destinations.

Why is August cheaper in these places?

Many of these cities are in their off-peak or rainy seasons, leading to lower demand, which helps drive down accommodation and activity costs.