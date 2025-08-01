Fans of gritty crime dramas and seaside escapes have likely already discovered “Hightown.” The intense Starz original series is now also available for streaming on Netflix. But where is “Hightown” filmed? The story follows Jackie Quiñones, a sharp-witted yet self-destructive National Marine Fisheries Service agent. Her world unravels after she discovers a body while on a bender in Provincetown, Massachusetts. As Jackie navigates sobriety and shadows of the opioid crisis, she becomes entangled in a web of crime in scenic Cape Cod.

The show’s power lies in its authentic storytelling and strong performances. But it’s the cinematic backdrop of New England coastal towns that gives “Hightown” its unique edge. Nearly all of the show’s public filming locations are accessible, and this story will be your ultimate guide to a “Hightown”-inspired getaway.

Where Is The Series ‘Hightown’ Set?

“Hightown” is set in Provincetown, Massachusetts—often affectionately called “P-Town.” This quirky, artistic community nestled at the tip of Cape Cod is known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ scene, colorful art galleries and expansive beaches. The show captures Provincetown’s duality: a postcard-perfect seaside town with a complex, sometimes dark undercurrent. Beyond its party reputation, P-Town offers a deep cultural history, from its roots as a fishing village to being the Mayflower’s first stop in 1620. You’ll recognize Commercial Street’s bustling shops and beachside bars from the series, along with wide ocean views and weathered docks that make up the show’s visual soul. It’s a place where beauty meets edge.

Explore ‘Hightown’ Filming Locations In Provincetown And Wilmington

(Phil Evenden/Pexels)

Key Scenes: To ask the question “Where is ‘Hightown’ filmed?” you have to get familiar with some of the show’s key scenes. Many of “Hightown’s” dramatic moments take place along the shoreline or in moody indoor settings like dive bars and modest homes. While some exterior shots are filmed in Provincetown, key scenes—including crime scenes and police station interiors—were filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, per SoapCentral. Wilmington’s diverse landscape of beaches and old city streets offers a similar vibe to Cape Cod. In Freeport, New York, a few marina shots and neighborhood exteriors also made it into the series. These scenic towns serve as excellent backdrops to the series’ emotional highs and lows, capturing the raw, coastal energy that drives Jackie’s story.

Best Time to Visit: To truly enjoy the settings where “Hightown” was filmed, timing your trip makes a big difference. Summer (June through August) is ideal for beachgoers who want to soak up the sun in Provincetown and Wilmington. This season offers festivals, warm water and long days. However, early fall (September to October) brings thinner crowds, cooler weather and brilliant foliage—especially appealing for hikers and photographers. Spring is mild and pleasant, with blooming flowers and fewer tourists. Winter is the quietest time, best suited for cozy getaways and stormy sea views.

Transportation Options: Getting around these “Hightown” filming locations depends on your preferred travel style. In Provincetown, a rental bike or scooter is perfect for exploring the compact town. If you’re venturing from Freeport to surrounding areas, a rental car is highly recommended. For those in Wilmington, Uber and public transportation are convenient and budget-friendly. Amtrak service is available to nearby cities like Boston and New York if you want to expand your journey. For flying, Logan International (Boston), ILM (Wilmington) and JFK (New York) are your closest airports. Whatever your transportation mode, planning ahead helps make the most of your “Hightown” adventure.

If you love blending TV fandom with real-life experiences, “Hightown” offers a perfect opportunity to explore filming locations. The series is set primarily in Provincetown, Massachusetts, but its production sprawled across multiple cities like Wilmington, North Carolina and Freeport, New York. From charming beach towns to historic neighborhoods and waterfront dining, these destinations are tailor-made for a memorable vacation. Visitors can walk the same scenic boardwalks, explore the same cozy bars and experience the blend of grit and beauty that defines the series.

Things to Do: In Freeport, New York, start your day with a stroll along Nautical Mile, a waterfront strip full of shops, fishing boats and bars. Charter a boat for a sunset cruise or grab ice cream by the docks. In Wilmington, stroll through the Historic District, filled with 19th-century mansions and oak-lined streets. Film buffs will enjoy a tour of EUE/Screen Gems Studios, where much of “Hightown” was shot. In Provincetown, visit Race Point Beach or take a dune tour for scenic views. Each location provides a mix of outdoor fun, cultural stops and opportunities to retrace Jackie’s dramatic journey.

Where to Eat: You’ll eat well in all three filming spots. In Provincetown, try The Lobster Pot for seafood and ocean views that feel straight out of the show. For Freeport, don’t miss Jeremy’s Ale House for pub food in a no-frills setting, or Pier 95 if you’re craving surf-and-turf. In Wilmington, head to Elijah’s Restaurant on the Cape Fear River for Southern seafood classics. For brunch vibes, try Savorez—a local favorite with bold Latin flavors. Whether you’re into fresh oysters or burgers and beer, these dining spots offer flavor and atmosphere worthy of any “Hightown” scene.

Where to Stay: Provincetown offers stylish inns like the Salt House Inn, a blend of rustic charm and modern design. It’s central, cozy and close to shooting locations. In Wilmington, the ARRIVE Hotel is a boutique option that captures Southern hospitality with trendy flair. If you’re stopping in Freeport, check into The Freeport Inn and Marina—waterfront views and affordability make it a solid base. Each location has a mix of hotels, B&Bs and rentals, so you can customize your stay based on your travel budget and preferred style. These accommodations make it easy to live like your favorite “Hightown” character for a few nights.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Leslie in season three of “Hightown”?

Yes. Leslie, played by Tonya Glanz, returns in season three and continues to play a major role in Jackie’s personal and professional life.

How many episodes is “Hightown” season three?

Season three of “Hightown” consists of eight episodes. Each episode dives deeper into the escalating drama, making it a gripping season to binge.