Netflix subscribers have their pick of the litter when it comes to heartwarming comedy films. Plenty of new family-friendly releases hitting the streamer each year. This month, Stephen Chbosky’s “Nonnas,” which centers on an Italian restaurant in New York run by authentic Italian grandmas, has become a favorite. The film, serves as a retelling of the actual life and business ventures of American restaurateur Joe Scaravella. It was released on May 9 and rapidly rose to take the top slot on Netflix’s Top 10 chart. Despite much of the “Nonnas” narrative taking place dead in the heart of Staten Island, New York, Time Out reports that the film was shot entirely in New Jersey. Areas you might recognize on-screen include Hoboken, Bayonne, Paterson and Jersey City.

Whether you’ve been meaning to book a vacation for some time now, or you’re simply enamored with the loving, hand-crafted vibe delivered by the “Nonnas” movie, now seems like the perfect time to explore the sights, sounds and tastes of the Garden State. With any luck, you’ll soon find yourself elbow deep in a bowl of home-cooked pasta and Sunday gravy, courtesy of an authentic New Jersey Italian chef.

Where Was ‘Nonnas’ Filmed?

Key Scenes: It was rather easy for the filmmakers to disguise their surroundings for the forgotten borough. Th the flora, fauna and construction of the two locales are effectively identical. Specific filming locations include East 14th Street in Bayonne and Paterson Great Falls National Park. Additionally, a now-decommissioned Italian restaurant named Spiritos, which was located at 714 3rd Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey was used. As an homage to the closed eatery, “Nonnas” name-checks Spiritos several times. Vince Vaughn’s Joe sings the restaurant’s praises on more than one occasion.

Best Time to Visit: Much like the Big Apple, New Jersey is gorgeous all year, with exciting seasonal options. Depending on your specific interests, you may find it imperative to visit during the spring or early summer, when the weather is mild, outdoor events are plentiful and crowds are only beginning to form. Those who don’t mind the biting cold winds and occasional flurry of snowfall can rest easy when visiting in the late autumn into the winter. This is especially true if you’re interested in sports like snowboarding, skiing and certain kinds of sport fishing. No matter when you book your trip, be sure to pack plenty of outfit options. The weather in the American Northeast is known to change at the drop of a hat.

Transportation Options: New Jersey may lack the sophisticated grid layout of its neighbor across the George Washington Bridge, but the state still offers plenty of options for visitors and residents alike to traverse their surroundings. Buses, trains and taxis can be found in all the major metropolitan hubs. Of course, if you’re looking to visit all of the “Nonnas” production spots, you’ll likely need to rent a car or charter a driver from a rideshare service, as the sites are spread out all over the state. If you find yourself driving throughout the state, keep some cash and change on your person. NJ still relies heavily on cash-only tolls.

Since “Nonnas” is still so fresh, it stands to reason that there are no official production tours yet. Still, the film has made major waves, so it wouldn’t be out of the question for one to pop up. As stated, the movie was shot across a number of notable New Jersey hot spots, including Paterson Great Falls National Park, the former Spiritos restaurant and the Raritan Valley Bus Station in the city of Edison.

Staten Island was used only for a few establishing shots. This helped lend further credence to the idea that the film takes place in and around the real-life Enoteca Maria restaurant. Despite the film’s production taking place on the other side of the bridge, “Nonnas” is highly defined by its environment. The cultural roots of the American Northeast sing with Southern Italian heritage throughout the movie’s run-time. “Nonnas” explores the cultural depths and deeply-held convictions of several generations of cooks, chefs and culinary critics alike.

Things to Do: Atlantic City is home to a number of casinos, bars, and nightclubs. Elsewhere, Newark provides a slightly less chaotic alternative to New York City. Finally, you’ll find many beaches and boardwalks around the shoreline, ideal for swimming, surfing and enjoying the sun – weather permitting. If your main focus during your trip is to visit film production locations, you can find official tours for projects such as “The Sopranos,” “Home Alone 2,” and “Elf,” among others. Nature lovers will certainly want to immerse themselves in the presence of animals with a whale watching trip, a visit to the Lakota Wolf Preserve or a day-trip to any of the wonderful zoos and aquariums in the state. A Six Flags amusement park can also be found in Jackson Township, just an hour South of Paterson.

Where to Eat: There are tons of must-try culinary destinations in the state of New Jersey, as represented in “Nonnas.” Obviously, Joe Scaravella’s real-life Enoteca Maria is a highlight, especially for fans of the film. The eatery is in Staten Island, for those looking to have an actual home-cooked meal from an Italian nonna. Others looking to stay within NJ borders should be sure to explore Al Basha, Patsy’s Tavern and The Brownstone. Even if you fail to score a reservation at any of these local favorites, you surely won’t find any trouble locating a terrific eatery to satiate your most ravenous appetite.

Where to Stay: Unlike New York City, New Jersey offers hotel stays at a fairly affordable rate. This should allow even the most frugal tourists an opportunity to save some cash for more pressing matters, like eating, exploring filming locations and taking exciting excursions. A few local favorites include Best Western Paramus Hotel, Cozy on Cloud 9 and the Red Carpet Inn Elmwood Park. Each of these hotels offer accommodation right in the heart of Paterson, where much of “Nonnas” was filmed. If you’re looking to really live the authentic experience, you can always scan Airbnb for opportunities to rent from an actual New Jersey grandma.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a nonna?

Nonna is simply an Italian term that means grandmother. In the film, Joe Scaravella recruits several Italian-American grandmothers to cook for his restaurant. This imbues his cuisine with an authenticity that harkens back to the world of the mezzogiorno.

Is “Nonnas” based on a true story?

As stated, “Nonnas” is based on the true life story of restaurateur Joe Scaravella. The film certainly takes a few creative liberties for the sake of narrative cohesion and story structure. Still, it largely tells the actual tale of Scaravella’s life. This includes his decision to honor his late mother with the opening of Enoteca Maria. Scaravella’s life rights were purchased by production companies Matador Content and Madison Wells ahead of the film’s development. This allowed screenwriter Liz Maccie to bring Scaravella’s timeless tale of tradition and culture to life for the Netflix platform.