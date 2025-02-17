If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Netflix original films, you may have already seen La Dolce Villa. The romantic comedy centers on a young woman who ventures overseas to restore a cheap villa on the West Italian coastline, and her well-meaning father who stumbles into love after attempting to talk her out of it. La Dolce Villa really goes to great lengths to showcase the romantic allure of Italy, and it’s not hard to see why. The gorgeous European destination has long been known for its beauty, quality of life and slow-paced living. If you’re looking to visit Italy – or even restore a villa of your own, you may be experiencing a great deal of FOMO after watching. So, now seems like as good a time as any to begin planning your vacation experience.

We’ll outline a few key shooting locations for La Dolce Villa ahead, so you can visit the scenes where Olivia found her calling, where Eric found love and where thousands of years of history springs to life. We’ll also cover a few major tourist attractions you won’t want to miss, as well as the best hotel stays, eateries and tips to get around the countryside. If you’ve been putting off a big vacation, or waiting for love to find you where you live, this is your sign to throw caution to the wind and explore the romantic getaway of the Italian coast.

Tuscany, Italy Steals the Show in Netflix’s ‘La Dolce Villa’

Key Scenes: Though portions of La Dolce Villa were filmed in Rome, the majority of the film takes place in and around the gorgeous central Italian locale of Tuscany. In the movie, Olivia purchases a run-down villa for the staggeringly low price of just one euro, with the intention of fixing it up. The tale mirrors real life offers from a handful of small Italian villages, which have employed a few chaotic methods to increase tourism and immigration over the last several years. As Olivia speaks with contractors and refurbishes the broken shack, her father manages to fall in love with the neighborhood, and with a beautiful local named Francesca.

Best Time To Visit: There’s really no wrong time to explore Tuscany, as the large region offers mostly mild temperatures and plenty of outdoor activity year-round. Still, first-time travelers may want to book their trip for the mid-spring, when flowers are blooming, crowds are thinner and outdoor festivals are just kicking off for the year. Those specifically interested in the fresh wine harvest should check out Tuscany in the late fall, however, as the months of October and November are peak times for uncorking a bottle of fine local wine.

Transportation Options: If you’re interested in staying within the major cities you can be sure to rely on Italy’s public transportation grid, which offers buses, trains and plenty of taxis. Of course, if your plan is to travel to each of the shooting locations for La Dolce Villa, you’ll need a set of wheels all your own. Luckily, car rentals are available near all major international airports and private drivers can be charted for a reasonable price.

Since Netflix’s La Dolce Villa is still so fresh off the presses, there are no official production tours available to the public just yet. Still, those looking to explore the stunning countryside like Eric and Olivia are free to do so on a self-guided mission. Small clusters of villas can be found all over the region, especially near the coast of the Tyrrhenian Sea. Interior shots of Olivia’s property, which goes from run-down to glowed-up over the course of the film, were taken on a soundstage in Rome’s Cinecittà Studios. Cinecittà offers public guided tours to those who make the pilgrimage to Italy’s capital city, offering a look into La Dolce Villa as well as a variety of Italian classics and spaghetti Westerns. If your trip is truly a smashing success, you may even find yourself inquiring about a low-priced villa of your own!

The specific area where much of La Dolce Villa was shot is called San Quirico D’orcia. This small town, just outside of Florence, is home to just 2,500 permanent residents, making it an ideal space for international immigrants looking to spread out and enjoy nature. The town stands-in for the fictional village of Montezara, which was made up for the film. Monte Zara is the name of a real winery in the region, however, so there’s a tenuous connection to the film for those looking to ditch the location scouting and explore one of Italy’s finest exports.

Things To Do: Whether you’re interested in touring La Dolce Villa film locations or not, Tuscany is loaded with tons of exciting excursions for you and your travel-mates to dig into. The region houses some of the world’s most beautiful historic churches, offering architecture that dates back centuries to the original Roman Empire. First-time visitors are highly encouraged to take a food and wine tour to get a firsthand experience of the region’s taste, views and history. Those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the major cities can explore Cascate del Mulino, where thermal hot springs and rushing waterfalls create a spectacle of nature unlike any other. Museums and art exhibits in Tuscany include the picturesque Galleria dell’Accademia and the iconic Piazza della Signoria.

Where To Eat: One rule that applies to Italian exploration at large is this: Always travel on an empty stomach. Italy is known as one of the major cuisine capitals of the world, offering a myriad of delightful flavors and culinary experiences. One of the best things you can do for yourself on a trip to the boot is engage in a local cooking class, which will help you to unlock the skills and flavor profiles necessary to bring a piece of Italy home with you. If you’re looking for a nice sit-down restaurant, you’ll also be left with an embarrassment of riches, though a few stand-outs in Tuscany include Trattoria Osenna and La Taverna Del Barbarossa. Michelin star-rated stops like Ristorante Da Ciacco or Antica Trattoria Toscana Al Vecchio Forno are also available in the San Quirico D’orcia area, just in case you’re really looking for a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience.

Where To Stay: If you’re not purchasing a villa with a caved-in roof for the low low price of a single Euro, you’ll need some place to stay during your trek across Italy. Luckily, San Quirico D’orcia offers some of the most upscale hotels in the country, including Palazzo Del Capitano Wellness and Relaxation Center, the Villa Liberty Boutique and the Palazzo Conti A, which offers one of the most stunning views in all of Europe. Of course, there’s so much to explore in and around Tuscany that you may not want to spend the whole trip cooped up in one room. Those looking to truly squeeze the most out of their trip can find more affordable stays at a number of local bed and breakfast stops, chain hotels and Airbnb rentals. No matter how you travel, be sure to venture into the coastal nation with an open mind, an open heart and plenty of room for good food and wine.