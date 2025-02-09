Celebrity Bear Hunt is a brand new Netflix show that pushes the physical limits of some well-known stars. The fun reality show is set in the jungle and throws familiar famous faces into an unfamiliar yet lush, natural world. While the title of the show may suggest they will be tracking a wild animal, it is quite the opposite. Celebrities like Mel B, Big Zuu and Boris Becker are being hunted themselves. The action-packed series follows a group of 12 celebrities who are split into two teams and presented with a series of challenges by the show’s host, ​​Holly Willoughby. These are geared towards testing their ability to survive in the wild; all the while, Bear Grylls, a survival expert, is right on their heels.

While celebrities won’t be tussling with an actual bear, they will have to finish their challenges while hoping Grylls doesn’t get to them first. If they are caught by the adventure icon, their time on Celebrity Bear Hunt will come to an end. This British show is equally hilarious and bewildering as singers, models and athletes are quite literally thrown into the jungle. In fact, the filming location is a destination that many travelers might have had on their bucket list, famous for its biodiversity and striking beauty. If visiting Costa Rica under far more relaxing conditions sounds ideal, keep reading for tips to book the vacation of your dreams.

Bear Grylls Brings His Famous Friends to Costa Rica

Key Scenes: Costa Rica is the only film location noted by Netflix. So, it is safe to say that the entire show was captured in the Central American country. A scene that might stick out for viewers is when Spice Girl Mel B attempts to get a wooden boat across a river in the rainforest without being caught by Bear Grylls.

Best Time to Visit: Costa Rica is a stunning destination with thriving wildlife. It is quite enjoyable throughout the year considering its tropical weather. If travelers want to enjoy the best of the best (aka less rain and more fun), April is the best time to visit.

Transportation Options: Costa Rica has many transportation options including the bus, taxis, shuttles and rental cars. If an immersion into the jungle is your speed, the most common way to get to the jungle is by shuttle or private car. For nature-loving adventurers, it may take a boat or short plane ride to get to deeper parts of the forest.

Situated in coastal Central America, Costa Rica is a country that is known for its well-protected rainforest, making it a great destination for nature lovers. Along with the vibrant wildlife, it’s no wonder this island paradise was picked for filming Celebrity Bear Hunt. The natural landscape of the Costa Rican rainforest is quite rugged, which fits thrilling, adventurous the theme of the show.

Since Celebrity Bear Hunt is so new, there aren’t themed tours or filming-specific sightseeing opportunities just yet. Super fans of the show (or just nature fanatics) can still try their best to spot the areas where the survival show celebrities were. While visiting Costa Rica, travelers should also try to see the city – San Jose is the capital of the country and a popular tourist destination. Staying there may provide a much-needed contrast with the surrounding environment. The National Theater, Central Market and nightlife in Zona Rosa are some of the most popular attractions to check out.

Things to Do: People who enjoy a good nature walk can visit the Parque La Sabana, which is a large park that locals frequent on the weekend. The architecture of Costa Rica is also unique, so many visitors enjoy taking in the historic residential areas. Barrio Amon is a quite trendy yet charming neighborhood to stroll through.

Where to Eat: Costa Rica has many different culinary options that can accommodate a range of budgets. Visitors can choose from small eateries, street food or fine dining spots. Restaurante Silvestre, La Criollita and El Mestizo Market are some good options to choose from around San Jose.

Where to Stay: Travelers do not have to worry about trying to live in the jungle during their stay since they can commute there for sightseeing. There are plenty of hotels near the airport and city center. Barcelo San Jose, Costa Rica Marriott Hotel and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, San Jose Aeropuerto, Costa Rica are highly rated accommodations.

Corcovado National Park Is Spotlighted in ‘Celebrity Bear Hunt’

(Dennis Michel/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Viewers have speculated that the Corcovado National Park is featured in the show. The scene in episode one where team members are in wooden boats may have been filmed in the Sirena River.

Best Time to Visit: Since much of the fun of visiting Costa Rica is engaging with the environment, it’s best to plan a trip with weather conditions in mind. The dry season has much less rain and usually runs from December through April; this is also the best time for wildlife sightings.

Transportation Options: Travelers can reach Corcovado National Park in various ways, but they will need to go a little way on foot regardless. They can fly, drive, or take a bus or a boat. The easiest way to get there depends on your starting point, but generally flying or taking a bus is best.

Corcovado National Park is a very popular tourist destination in southwest Costa Rica. It is a sizable reserve in one of the world’s most biodiverse regions, the Osa Peninsula. Wildlife is plentiful; the conservation area is the country’s biggest national park. For viewers of Celebrity Bear Hunt, there are plenty of opportunities to live like the stars of the show. The park is 164-square miles of seemingly untouched nature where visitors can explore beaches, forests, rivers, lakes and more. Some of the best ways to explore are by hiking, kayaking, bird-watching or going for a swim.

One thing to keep in mind is that due to conservationists’ efforts, there are no roads that go directly into the park. This means that often people take overnight trips or at least have a guide or tour leader. The remote location of the park made it a perfect place to portray a real wilderness adventure. Netflix’s new show may not specifically name this park as its filming location but its jaw-dropping beauty may be enough to get people to visit regardless. It certainly validates that interest since visitors can create their own memories there.

Things to Do: Hiking is one of the most popular things to do while at Corcovado National Park. There are many trails for visitors who are not quite trying to recreate a Celebrity Bear Hunt fantasy. The Sirena Sector trails are best known for their wildlife viewing opportunities.

Where to Eat: Many sightseeing tours to Corcovado National Park might include lunch, but if an overnight stay is best there are also options. Nearest to the park is the El Tigre ranger station which serves both breakfast and lunch in a buffet style. Other than that, Roberto’s Marisqueria is a good option a bit farther from the park.

Where to Stay: Travelers only have one option if they would like to stay in Corcovado National Park. The La Sirena Ranger Station hosts visitors but they have to make arrangements beforehand since there is limited space available. Other highly rated and nearby options include SCP Corcovado Wilderness Lodge and The Jaguars Jungle Rainforest Lodge.