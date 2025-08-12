The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has extended its efforts to make traveling together and navigating airport security easier for families. The TSA has a limited-time buy one, get one (BOGO) offer on PreCheck for families who enroll through IDEMIA, an authorized provider. The discount gives purchasers “$15 off the second enrollment when two people sign up together.” As an example, a family of four who enrolls for TSA PreCheck via IDEMIA could receive $30 off the entire cost.

To get the discount, family members will need to enroll together at an authorized IDEMIA location. Notably, there are over 650 enrollment spots in the U.S. The promotion is only available to first-time customers, while it excludes those renewing their PreCheck status.

The BOGO offer is valid between July 1 and October 31 of this year. According to the TSA, groups won’t need to verify their familial relationships when enrolling.

Inside TSA’s PreCheck BOGO Discount

The TSA grants PreCheck access to children 12 and under if they’re traveling with an adult “who has the TSA PreCheck indicator on their boarding pass.” Those aged 13 through 17 can access the PreCheck line if they’re on the same flight reservation as the PreCheck-enrolled adult they’re traveling with. In the latter instance, that adult will need to have their PreCheck indicator on their boarding pass.

Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Relations at IDEMIA Public Security, Lisa Shoemaker, issued a statement shared by Travel Pulse regarding the TSA’s family-forward initiative.

“For over 12 years, we’ve proudly enrolled travelers in TSA PreCheck, the gold standard in airport efficiency. With families benefiting tremendously from TSA PreCheck, and personally witnessing the stress of traveling with family firsthand, we are honored to partner with TSA on this latest initiative,” Shoemaker said. “Together with TSA, we’re making travel more accessible and less overwhelming for parents and kids alike.”