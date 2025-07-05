On July 2, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced new initiatives that support the U.S. military community. The latest changes intend to provide military members and their families with a more effortless and convenient airport security process.

The agency plans to open designated TSA PreCheck lanes or offer “front-of-line privileges” to military members. The authority noted that in collaboration with its airport security partners, implementing the perks is “designed to minimize wait times and improve convenience for service members.” Notably, military and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) staff can become TSA PreCheck members for free. Moreover, they can freely travel via the designated fast-track with children 12 and under. However, for minors 13 through 17, they’ll need to be “on the same airline reservation” as a TSA PreCheck-eligible adult to go through the expedited screening process.

The airports offering the service member perks will be “near larger military installations.” According to FOX, the 10 flight hubs are located in San Antonio, Anchorage, Atlanta, Austin, Colorado Springs, El Paso, Fayetteville, Nashville, San Diego, and Seattle.

TSA’s Designated Initiatives For Military Members And Their Families

The TSA also has other benefits it’s rolling out to service members and their families. Per the press release, the TSA PreCheck Enrollment Fee will be waived for Gold Star family members connected to deceased military personnel who lost their lives in combat. The waiver will reportedly apply to the enrollment fee issued by the providers CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos.

Eligible individuals will be able to opt in at “mobile enrollment events near major U.S. military installations.” Additionally, the spouses of living military and uniformed service members can expect a $25 discount on their TSA PreCheck enrollment.

The agency didn’t outline when exactly military members and their families can begin enjoying the newly designated benefits. The press release’s publication coincides with the start of the 2025 Fourth of July travel period. The American Automobile Association anticipates that this year, a record-breaking 72 million will travel.

“This Independence Day and beyond, TSA reaffirms its commitment to ease travel for the military community through its TSA PreCheck program by providing it free to Gold Star families, discounting it for military spouses, and creating expedited lanes for service members,” stated TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. “By expanding access, easing enrollment, and partnering with our TSA PreCheck enrollment providers and industry partners, we strive to honor those who serve and the families who stand beside them.”