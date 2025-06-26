Experts are predicting a record-breaking travel period for this year’s July 4th holiday, but strategic planning can help you beat the most intense traffic and crowds. The American Automobile Association (AAA) anticipates record-setting numbers of car and plane travelers, respectively, for this year’s Independence Day. Overall, 72.2 million are projected to venture 50 miles or more away from home. Of that hefty sum, projections expect 61.6 million people to travel by car, the highest number on record for AAA. It also represents an estimated 2.2% increase from 2024. Additionally, the association anticipates that 5.84 million will travel by plane, which is also a record-breaking number and a 1.4% increase over last Independence Day.

Notably, AAA expects travel by other modes of transportation – bus, train, and cruise – to increase by 7.4% over last year. This year’s designated travel report forecasted travel from June 28 through July 6, which includes two weekends.

“Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away,” said the Vice President of AAA Travel, Stacey Barber. “Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends.”

What Else Should I Know About July 4th Travel This Year?

Transportation data and insights provider INRIX believes that the busiest days to travel by car will be Wednesday, July 2, and Sunday, July 6. To avoid traffic, drivers should hit the road as early as possible. Early to late mornings will have the least congestion, whereas the afternoons and evenings will likely have peak traffic.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also anticipates a busy travel period around this Fourth of July. It estimates that 18.5 million will embark on air travel from Tuesday, July 1, through Monday, July 7. The governmental authority anticipates that the busiest air travel day for 2025’s Independence Day will be Sunday, July 6, when it expects 2.9 million travelers.