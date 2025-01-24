Netflix subscribers may have already been blown away by the explosive action comedy Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. The film, which serves as a major comeback for Diaz after a decade-long hiatus from acting, showcases the dynamic duo as a happily married couple jet-setting across different locales while engaging in international espionage, and trying to protect their young children from learning about their shared spying background. Those who have seen the movie may already have big plans to walk along the same streets, rivers and historic landscapes as the main characters – albeit with less gunfire and threats of death. Luckily we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to Back in Action‘s major shooting locations, as well as a look into the best hotel stays, restaurants and excursions in each location.

Since the narrative of Back in Action bounces around so much, you likely won’t be able to fit a production tour into a single trip. The film includes major set-pieces shot on location in Atlanta, London, Quebec and even the Republic of Slovenia. We’ll primarily be focusing on the first two locations, as Atlanta and London scenes make up the bulk of the movie, but those interested in exploring the rich snowy mountains of Slovenia should definitely be sure to check out other travel guides that offer a full scope of what the nation has to offer. Eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a few significant landmarks from either side of the pond in Back in Action, meaning the film offers a perfect excuse to book the international vacation of your dreams.

‘Back in Action’ Begins in Atlanta, Georgia

Key Scenes: Most of Back in Action‘s first act takes place in Atlanta, as ex CIA operatives Matt and Emily make a home for themselves under assumed identities in the Big Peach. As the film establishes their comfortable suburban life, we see the couple sending their kids off to school from the Atlanta suburbs, driving through the dense metropolitan areas of the city and even engaging in a nightclub brawl, highlighting Atlanta’s thriving club scene.

Best Time To Visit: Tourists are generally told to visit Atlanta in the spring, especially if it’s our first time seeing the South. This time of year offers mild weather, vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor excursions for you to explore. The summer months offer milder crowds, but also come packed with significant heat and humidity, making it an oppressive trip for those not used to the sub-tropical biome.

Transportation Options: Atlanta has a very strong public transportation grid, offering plenty of buses, trains, taxis and rentable bikes or scooters. You can also hire a driver via rideshare services to help navigate the city, or rent a car for more demanding road trips through the A. Any way you slice it, you should have plenty of opportunities to get where you’re going.

Since Back in Action is so fresh, there doesn’t seem to be a dedicated tour available for the Netflix movie’s production. Still, you can find many of the iconic landscapes and historical sites shown in the film by simply traveling around downtown Atlanta and engaging with the local culture. The city is a home to many television and film productions, boasting tons of movie studios, photo opportunities and self-guided walking tours. While you’re in town, you may even have the opportunity to appear as an extra in a new project, as long as you make yourself inconspicuous to the camera.

While exploring the beauty of Atlanta and its surrounding suburbs, it becomes abundantly clear why Matt and Emily would choose this location to raise their kids, as the area offers a little something for everyone. Those looking to party can take advantage of the peach’s many bars and clubs, while nature lovers are free to explore the local botanical garden or the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic site. The city also contains droves of upscale eateries, exciting sightseeing tours and one-of-a-kind illuminating experiences for visitors of all backgrounds.

Things To Do: Whether you’re interested in the production of Back in Action or not, you’ll find tons of fun experiences in Atlanta, Georgia. Consider starting your trip off with one of the many themed local tours, which will give you the layout of the city while offering those with a specific interest some key pointers on where to head next. The city offers plantation tours, comedy tours and an exceptional sightseeing trolley tour that takes you all around the city in just about 90 minutes. Centennial Olympic Park is a great spot to take the whole family, along with the Zoo Atlanta and the Georgia Aquarium. Those seeking indoor fun can also find indoor skydiving opportunities and the highly interactive Peach Museum, which allows you to become part of the art.

Where To Eat: As stated, Atlanta is home to some incredibly trendy and upscale restaurants which can be found all over the city. Spots like Nikolai’s Roof, BoccaLupo, Poor Hendrix and Bone’s Restaurant are perfect for those who don’t mind shelling out some cash for an exceptional meal. If you find trouble scoring a reservation at any of these eateries, or simply aren’t looking to spend an arm and a leg on a quality meal, you can find tons of local stops, corner stores and street vendors all over town offering a variety of delightful flavors. Atlanta is known for many different dishes, including fried chicken, barbecue fusion and fresh seafood so you shouldn’t have any trouble satisfying everyone in your party.

Where To Stay: Like many major metropolitan cities in the American South, Atlanta offers a variety of hotel stays to satisfy visitors of all backgrounds. 5-star rooms are available in the heart of the city at locations like the Waldorf Astoria, while others can save a few bucks by booking at the Darwin Hotel, Hotel Clermont by Oliver or a myriad of hotel chains.

Matt and Emily’s Adventure Continues in London, England

(Benjamin Davies/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The entire back half of Back In Action takes place in London, including a dramatic final set-piece that sees Matt and Emily battling it out with terrorists along the River Thames. London is a major setting for the movie, as sites like Heathrow Airport, the parliament building and the Thames Barrier are prominently displayed.

Best Time To Visit: London is known for its temperamental weather patterns, offering freezing rains in the winter and dull, humid summers. For the best experience, be sure to explore this area during the mid-spring or mid-autumn months of April or October. These months also offer an array of outdoor activities sure to leave you wanting more.

Transportation Options: Like Atlanta, London offers a very accessible public transportation grid, including buses, trains and cable cars. Those looking to cross the river, as they do in Back In Action, can even hitch a ferry, schedule permitting. For those looking to travel outside of city limits, taxis and Ubers are available, as well as rental car agencies.

After Matt, Emily and the kids arrive at Heathrow Airport, the plot of Back in Action really kicks into high gear. The crew face off against the encroaching forces of terrorist mercenaries, CIA operatives and even local MI6 agents, as they punch, shoot and drive their way to a safe location. Obviously, your vacation to London will be a lot more pleasant, though the charm of the city still manages to cut through the firefights of the movie. Like Atlanta, London doesn’t have an official Back in Action production tour going just yet, though the city is home to numerous film and television classics, so entertainment fans can certainly get their money’s worth. While you’re in town, be sure to check out shooting tours for Harry Potter, Downton Abbey, Doctor Who and more.

Things To Do: Even if you’re not a major film fan, you’ll surely be taken with the many sights, sounds and excursions that London has to offer. The city is home to a number of museums and cultural centers, with the British Museum, Natural History Museum and Buckingham Palace serving as a few must-see favorites. Others looking to explore, shop, and remain entertained should be sure to check out the London Eye ferris wheel, the Chessington World of Adventures Resort and the Borough Market, where local vendors offer a variety of homegrown goods.

Where To Eat: London isn’t generally known for its upscale restaurants, though there are certainly plenty to explore. Still, if you want the true Londoner experience, you should be sure to stop in at a local pub, grab some fish and chips and enjoy a rousing soccer game with the local fans. If you have the chance to score a reservation at the Michelin star-rated Chiltern Firehouse you should definitely make it a priority, but don’t beat yourself up if you wind up enjoying the basics in this beautiful and historic city.

Where To Stay: If you don’t have in-laws with mansions to crash with, like the protagonists of Back in Action, there are still plenty of cozy accommodations to be found all over England’s capital city. If money’s not an object, be sure to check out luxury stays at Strans Palace, The Savoy or the Park Plaza London Riverbank. These rooms will put you directly in the heart of the city, allowing you to step out each morning bright-eyed and bushy tailed, and ready to tackle the day. If you’re looking to save a few pounds, there are also plenty of no-frills hotels that offer discounts, at the expense of being just outside of the action. the Hilton, Resident Inn and the Park Grand are a few relatively low-priced favorites. So long as you don’t show up in search of a dangerous electromagnetic device, each of these hotels also comes with a near-guarantee that you won’t be hunted down by enemy spies, allowing you more time to explore London in peace.