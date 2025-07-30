Actress, beauty brand founder, and it-girl Karrueche Tran is stepping into a new role as the host of her first immersive wellness experience, the RUECHI Beauty Retreat. An extension of her latest venture, RUECHI Beauty, Tran invites self-care seekers to indulge in a “luxury meets soul” escape at Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets, a 5-star stay on the Mexican Caribbean island of Isla Mujeres.

“As I’ve been growing and maturing, I really fell in love with self-care and wellness,” Tran shares with Travel Noire. “We have to take care of our mind, body, and soul as much as we work. Every day it’s work, work, work, but we have to balance that with slowing down and resetting.”

Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets

An Inside Look At The RUECHI Beauty Retreat Itinerary

The Claws actress entered her beauty brand founder era with the launch of RUECHI Beauty in December 2024. The company’s name, RUECHI, is a play on both her American and Vietnamese names, Karrueche and Chi, which also means ‘energy.’ Rooted in her personal routine and rituals, the brand initially debuted with skincare products. However, Tran’s vision soon took an expansive, new direction, tapping into her passion for creating a safe space for women and historically marginalized communities.

While vacationing earlier this year, Tran was “blown away” by the beauty and holistic offerings of Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets. As truly transformative experiences tend to do, she was inspired to create a space where others could experience the same.

“When I went, it gave me this feeling of wanting to share this with other people,” she shares. “I want other people to feel this energy and soak in all that the resort has to offer.”

Aside from the property’s stunning views and premium amenities, like arriving by resort-exclusive catamaran, Tran says the island’s energy as sacred land to Mayan civilizations makes it a natural fit for this forward-thinking, female-focused experience.

“We’re tapping into a little bit of everything — physical, mental, eating well, yoga, [and] breathwork,” she shares. “We have a really fun itinerary.”

The inaugural RUECHI Beauty Retreat is a 5-day, 4-night experience featuring chef-prepared gourmet meals, premium cocktails, cacao ceremonies, and beauty rituals. Yoga, meditation, gratitude journaling, and morning island walks are also part of the schedule, along with hands-on activities, like an optional cooking class and incense-making workshop. There’s also a healthy dose of fun on the itinerary, from DJ sets and fire shows to barefoot bonfires on the beach. Tran says the experience aims to help attendees not only look good, but also to feel good in real life.

A Possible Expansion Into Wellness-Led Experiences

Reflecting on the future of RUECHI Beauty, Tran teases a line that’s not just skincare, but a well-rounded wellness brand. She teased future product additions, including robes, loungewear, and other holistic lifestyle products, along with experiences that feel luxurious but accessible.

“We’re going to have fun with it and really create these fun, memorable moments,” she shares of the forthcoming retreat.

Much more than a chance to spend time with a multi-hyphenate talent in the public eye, Tran’s focus is on delivering a genuine wellness retreat for those seeking community, restoration, and growth. Her mission is to provide an experience that leaves attendees “feeling full” post-retreat — heart, mind, and soul.

“Whether it’s a new technique, like breathwork, gaining a new friend, or falling in love with a new place (Isla Mujeres), I want guests to feel full of abundance, gratitude, and love. The customer service and the way that they take care of you at the hotel are above and beyond.”

With only a few weeks left before the transformative experience begins, Tran welcomes those seeking a healing retreat to say ‘yes’ to one of the few remaining spots. Interested participants can visit the RUECHI Beauty website for additional details, exclusive rates, and to register.

This article has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.