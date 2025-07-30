The US Department of State has escalated its travel advisory for Thailand and Cambodia to “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.” The warning urges American travelers to remain vigilant when visiting these popular Southeast Asian destinations. The updated advisory, issued on July 25, 2025, comes in response to escalating military tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border that have resulted in rocket and artillery fire, civilian casualties, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

Areas within 50 kilometers of the shared border have received the most severe “Level 4: Do Not Travel” designation, effectively placing them off-limits to American tourists. The conflict, which intensified last week, stems from long-standing territorial disputes between the neighboring countries, including disagreements over the ownership of the ancient Hindu temple of Preah Vihear, according to officials familiar with the situation. Travelers with existing plans to visit either country should avoid border regions entirely and monitor local news for updates.

Recent Ceasefire Brings Hope For Travel To Thailand And Cambodia

In a positive development, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire” on Monday, July 28, according to The Washington Post. The ceasefire followed diplomatic talks mediated by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The agreement came after representatives from both the US and China attended negotiations between Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet.

US President Donald Trump reportedly played a role in facilitating the ceasefire, having threatened both nations with trade consequences if the conflict continued. The State Department’s advisory highlights specific concerns beyond the border conflict. Thailand’s southern provinces of Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat remain under a state of emergency due to ongoing insurgent activities, creating additional safety concerns for visitors.

American travelers should understand that US government assistance may be limited in these regions, as American embassy personnel require special authorization to enter these areas. For those still planning to visit Thailand or Cambodia, travel experts recommend creating comprehensive contingency plans. The US Embassy in Bangkok advises American citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive important updates and emergency notifications. Having evacuation plans that don’t rely on US government assistance is particularly important for those traveling to areas near the conflict zones.