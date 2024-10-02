Travel warnings are a beneficial resource for travelers. They provide well-researched information that can be utilized before, during, and after a journey abroad. It is particularly useful for people to stay informed about their country of origin’s recommendation since safety standards vary.

A recent bit of travel advice from the UK government puts a popular travel destination in question. Since the UK advises against Thailand travel but it is a good budget destination, many travelers may question the advisory. Here is what we know about what caused the new travel advice for Thailand.

Why The UK Advises Against Thailand Travel

Bharath Mohan/Unsplash

Thailand is a popular tourist destination due to its natural beauty, friendly culture, and good food. One of the most popular features of this Southeast Asian country is how affordable it is to travel to and through. Unfortunately for travelers, the destination’s safety is now being called into question.

As of September 24, 2024, the United Kingdom’s government has issued updated travel advice for Thailand. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is a government department that protects and promotes British interests. The FCDO is typically the driving force for any safety guidance issued by the UK. Updates are regularly made to the foreign travel advice page of the Gov.UK website since safety situations can change quite quickly.

Safety Risks

The recent travel advice issued by the UK is based on more than one safety risk. Firstly, the FCDO warns against anything but essential travel to many different parts of Thailand due to terrorist attacks from political unrest. There are regular terrorist attacks in the southern tip of Thailand, so these areas are where people should try not to travel. Since attacks can happen anywhere in Thailand, travelers should stay up to date and practice safety precautions if they do travel there.

Another concern is the heavy rains and flooding in the country. Parts of the country, including northern Thailand, have been experiencing widespread flooding. Travelers should avoid areas near waterways like the Ping River. It may be worth it to invest in travel insurance in the case of an emergency.

Where Exactly Should Travelers Not Travel To In Thailand?

In terms of terrorist threats, the FCDO recommends that travelers avoid a few areas. Places near the Thailand-Malaysia border should be avoided unless travel is essential. The Pattani, Yala, Narathiwa, and southern Songkhla Provinces are the main areas to avoid. In addition to these flagged areas, the Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line which technically goes through the listed provinces is flagged as dangerous as well.