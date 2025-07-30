Tsunami waves have struck coastlines across the Pacific Ocean after one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded rocked Russia’s Far East early Wednesday. The massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. The quake triggered evacuation orders for millions across Japan, Hawaii, and parts of the US West Coast, as tsunami warnings blared through coastal communities. AP News reports that initial waves measuring nearly 13 feet (4 meters) flooded ports in Russia’s Severo-Kurilsk. Hawaii recorded tsunami heights up to 4.9 feet above normal sea levels in Hilo.

The powerful seismic event ranks among the most significant in recorded history. It has prompted emergency responses across dozens of countries bordering the Pacific Ocean as authorities rushed to move residents to higher ground. Hours after the initial earthquake, Hawaii’s tsunami warning was downgraded to an advisory level as the immediate threat subsided. Japan also lowered its alert status for areas south of Fukushima while maintaining higher warning levels for northern regions.

Hawaii Experiences Traffic Gridlock During Tsunami Evacuation

Emergency services evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Russia’s Kamchatka region, where significant damage was reported. The earthquake struck about 85 miles offshore at a depth of nearly 12 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. In Japan, authorities evacuated nearly 2 million people from coastal areas. In the country, memories of the devastating 2011 tsunami that caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster remain fresh in residents’ minds.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green expressed relief as the island chain escaped significant damage. “We have not seen a wave of consequence, which is a great relief to us,” Green told reporters early Wednesday. “It’s kind of a blessing to not be reporting any damage.”

The tsunami warning coincided with rush hour, creating massive traffic jams as residents and tourists rushed to reach higher ground. Honolulu streets experienced bumper-to-bumper traffic during the evacuation efforts.

California Coastal Communities Face Tsunami Waves

Tsunami waves reached California’s coast in the early morning hours on Wednesday, with waves recorded in Monterey around 12:48 a.m. and San Francisco at approximately 1:12 a.m. A stretch of Northern California coastline from Cape Mendocino to the Oregon border remained under a tsunami warning. In contrast, the rest of the state’s coastline was placed under an advisory status along with Oregon and Washington.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake stands as one of the most powerful seismic events in modern history. It falls just short of the 9.0+ “mega-quakes” that have caused catastrophic damage in the past. For comparison, the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan registered a magnitude of 9.1, while the 2004 Sumatra earthquake, which triggered a deadly Indian Ocean tsunami, measured 9.1. Multiple aftershocks, including some measuring magnitude 6.9, have followed the main quake.

Emergency officials continue to warn coastal communities that tsunami waves can persist for hours after the initial event, with later waves sometimes larger than the first. Residents in affected areas are advised to follow local evacuation orders and avoid coastal zones until authorities declare the threat has fully passed.