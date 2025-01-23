A new fire has erupted near Los Angeles, adding to the already challenging firefighting efforts in the region. The Fire ignited late Wednesday night. It comes as crews continue to battle the rapidly spreading Hughes Fire in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the Sepulveda Fire broke out near Interstate 405 and Sepulveda Boulevard.

This new fire in southern California has already consumed approximately 40 acres of land. The Fire’s proximity to high-value areas, including the campuses of UCLA, Mount Saint Mary’s University-Los Angeles, and the Getty Center, has raised concerns among local authorities and residents.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass took to social media to announce, “Air support and other aggressive actions have been deployed to fight a new fire just east of the 405.” The swift response includes water-dropping aircraft and ground crews working tirelessly to contain the spread.

Hughes Fire: Another Concerning New Fire In Southern California

While attention shifts to the new Sepulveda Fire, the Hughes Fire continues to pose a huge threat. Having burned more than 10,000 acres, this blaze is in the Castaic area, about 15 miles northwest of Santa Clarita. The fire is only 14% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The scale of the response to the Hughes Fire is substantial, with over 4,000 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident. Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Anthony Marrone described the situation as “dynamic” but expressed cautious optimism, stating, “We are getting the upper hand.”

The Hughes Fire has forced widespread evacuations, affecting approximately 31,000 residents who are under mandatory evacuation orders. An additional 23,000 are under evacuation warnings. The Fire’s impact extends beyond residential areas, necessitating the partial evacuation of a county jail in Castaic and the closure of several schools and college campuses.

Fire Captain Sheila Kelliher told CNN that the Hughes Fire is “a completely different beast” compared to the recent Palisades and Eaton Fires, which have already caused significant destruction and loss of life in the region. Robert Garcia, the Angeles National Forest fire chief, emphasized the critical nature of the current conditions. Garcia noted that the dry, grassy hills in the affected area are particularly susceptible to rapid fire spread.