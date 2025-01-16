In response to the devastation caused by wildfires in Los Angeles and surrounding areas, the hospitality industry has stepped up to provide much-needed shelter for displaced residents and travelers. With thousands of structures lost and tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders, the need for temporary housing has never been more critical. These hotels, vacation rental companies, and even individual homeowners are offering free or heavily discounted accommodations to those affected by the fires.

A Community United In Crisis

The Los Angeles hospitality community has rallied together in an impressive display of solidarity. From luxury hotels to budget-friendly options, establishments across the city are opening their doors to evacuees. Chateau Marmont, an iconic Hollywood landmark, is offering its cottages for free two-night stays to L.A. firefighters and members of unions representing the city’s creative industries.

Meanwhile, The Pierside Santa Monica is providing free accommodations to local firefighters and discounted rates to evacuees. Other notable properties include Downtown L.A. Proper, Santa Monica Proper, and The Shay in Culver City. These accommodations are offering discounts and waiving various fees for those displaced by the fires. These gestures of goodwill extend beyond just providing a place to sleep. Many hotels are also waiving pet fees, parking charges, and resort fees to ease the financial burden on evacuees.

Beyond Los Angeles

The spirit of generosity isn’t limited to Los Angeles proper. Hotels and resorts across California are joining the effort to support wildfire evacuees. From Palm Springs to Napa Valley, properties are giving out discounted rates and special packages for those seeking refuge from the fires.

In Palm Springs, for instance, the new wellness hotel Terra Palm Springs is offering a 30% discount to those impacted by the fires. Up north, the Alila Napa Valley is providing room discounts to anyone displaced. These offers provide immediate relief and allow evacuees to distance themselves from the poor air quality in the Los Angeles area.

Vacation Rentals and Home Shares Step Up

It’s not just traditional hotels that are lending a hand. Vacation rental companies and home-sharing platforms are also playing a crucial role in housing evacuees. Airbnb has announced that it will provide free, temporary housing for people displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires. The company is focusing on residents who have lost their homes or been forced to evacuate in areas such as Altadena, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Sylmar.

Vacation home company Pacaso is taking a unique approach by providing free rentals on a first-come, first-served basis to those who have lost their homes. All homes and short-term fees are covered by the homeowners and Pacaso, providing a much-needed respite for families grappling with the loss of their homes.

Complete List Of Hotels Offering Assistance

Here’s a comprehensive list of hotels providing free or discounted accommodations to L.A. wildfire evacuees:

Chateau Marmont – Free two-night stays for L.A. firefighters and union members The Pierside Santa Monica – Free accommodations for local firefighters, discounted rates for evacuees Downtown L.A. Proper – Discounted rates and waived fees Santa Monica Proper – Discounted rates and waived fees The Shay in Culver City – Discounted rates and waived fees Terra Palm Springs – 30% discount for fire-impacted individuals Alila Napa Valley – Discounted rooms for displaced individuals Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows – Discounted rates for evacuees Hotel Figueroa – Special rates for those affected by wildfires The Hollywood Roosevelt – Discounted rooms for evacuees Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel – Reduced rates for those displaced Mondrian Los Angeles – Special rates for wildfire evacuees Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills – Discounted accommodations for affected residents The Beverly Hilton – Reduced rates for evacuees Kimpton La Peer Hotel – Special rates and waived fees for those impacted

Full List Of Vacation Rental And Home Share Options

Here’s a list of vacation rental and home-share companies offering assistance to L.A. wildfire evacuees: