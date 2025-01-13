The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County have caused heartbreak and devastation, burning tens of thousands of acres and displacing many from their homes. Despite these challenges, organizations are stepping up to support those affected.

Here’s a guide on where to donate, how to volunteer, and resources available if you or a loved one needs assistance during the Los Angeles wildfires.

Where To Donate

Financial contributions can provide critical support to individuals, families, and organizations on the ground.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross has over 200 workers in Southern California assisting residents during evacuations and at shelters. Donations specifically for wildfire support can be sent by:

Visiting their website.

Calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Mailing a check with “California Wildfires 2025” in the memo to the address on their donation form.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

Donations to the Wildfire Response Fund help support low-income individuals, including those experiencing homelessness.

GoFundMe Fundraisers

GoFundMe has a verified collection of fundraisers for individuals, families, and organizations affected by the wildfires. You can also contribute to the GoFundMe Wildfire Relief Fund 2025, which provides cash grants to impacted communities.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

Support firefighters by donating to the LAFD Foundation. Contributions help provide emergency fire shelters, hydration backpacks, and wildland tools.

World Central Kitchen

Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen is serving free hot meals to first responders and those in need. Donations support emergency kitchens and nutritious meal distribution.

CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort)

CORE is assisting undocumented and immigrant communities impacted by the southern California wildfires by distributing cash vouchers, hygiene kits, and N95 masks. Contributions also support shelter upgrades with Wi-Fi and charging stations.

Baby2Baby

Baby2Baby is working with partners to supply essential items like diapers, formula, and hygiene products for children and families in need.

Americares

The Americares California Wildfire Relief Fund provides health services and aid to affected communities.

How To Volunteer

Your time can make a difference. Here are some organizations seeking help:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: Volunteers are needed to sort food and non-food donations.

Volunteers are needed to sort food and non-food donations. Canine Rescue Club: Foster or volunteer to help rescue animals.

Foster or volunteer to help rescue animals. LA Animal Services: Fostering pets is essential right now. Adoption fees are temporarily waived.

Resources For Those Facing The LA Wildfires

If you or someone you know is impacted by the wildfires, the following resources can help:

The wildfires in Los Angeles County have highlighted the resilience and generosity of the community. By donating, volunteering, or sharing these resources, we can all contribute to recovery efforts and support those in need.