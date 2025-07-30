Spirit Airlines is downsizing its pilot force before it reduces its overall flight schedule.

On July 28, the low-cost carrier announced that it will furlough 270 pilots this fall. It will also downgrade another 140 pilots from captains to first officers. Notably, the airline filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last November after years of financial losses, post-pandemic strains, and failed mergers. However, it emerged from the financial restructuring status in March.

Spirit Airlines says the reason for the forthcoming furloughs is “to better align staffing” with its flight schedule. In a statement made to CNBC, the carrier added that it is taking necessary steps to “operate as efficiently as possible as part of [its] efforts to return to profitability.”

“We recognize the weight of this decision and are committed to treating all affected Team Members with compassion and respect during this process,” the carrier added.

What Else Is There To Know About Spirit Airlines’ Restructuring?

The carrier is downgrading the 140 pilots beginning October 1. Meanwhile, the furloughs become effective November 1. Spirit Airlines is reportedly implementing the staffing changes ahead of a less busy, slower schedule.

Ryan Muller, chairman of the Spirit chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, issued a statement about the carrier’s latest restructuring news.

Muller, who is also a captain, said, “We know how hard this news hits, and there’s no dressing that up. Spirit continues to shrink, and with it, the value of pilot seniority and Spirit careers continues to erode.”

Spirit Airlines furloughed around 200 pilots last year ahead of filing for bankruptcy. According to Bloomberg News, which first reported the latest restructuring news, Spirit Airlines is gearing up to leave behind its no-frills model and position itself as a premium carrier. Last year, the airline introduced four seating tiers, providing affordable “choices for an elevated experience.”