Look no further than beautiful New England for your next getaway! In addition to an abundance of historical sites, there’s no shortage of lush and varied scenery, from dense pine forests to breezy beaches. Places to go, sights to see, and things to do await you, sprawled across the United States’ most historic stretch of land. We’ve compiled seven of our favorite weekend trips in New England, whether you’re traveling solo, looking for a romantic trip with someone special, or trying to find some fun for the whole family.

Pack a bag and discover the destinations New England has to offer for every type of traveler!

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Andrew Wolff

Dotted with historic homes built for whaling captains and flanked by lazy shores, this cozy beach town is jam-packed with the very essence of New England. What it lacks in chain restaurants and cars, it makes up for with seaside serenity. Take bike rides down idyllic roadways or sample delicious local cuisine to your heart’s content.

If you’re up to it, catch an island shuttle to ferry you to one of the many surrounding lighthouses, including Brant Point, which remains in use to this very day! Check out the Whaling Museum or rent a boat to live your nautical fantasies.

And kids will love stopping by The Juice Bar for homemade ice cream treats.



Excellent for a solo trip or family fun, Nantucket is the perfect place to go if you’re looking for a quiet escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Best for: Nautical beach town serenity

Top Attractions: Brant Point Lighthouse, Whaling Museum, Cisco Brewers

Best time to visit: Early summer

Sugar Hill, New Hampshire

If you’re looking for something slow and steady without the sand and seagulls, Sugar Hill has what you need. Tucked away near New Hampshire’s scenic White Mountain range, there’s plenty to love about this little mountain town. Enjoy the breathtaking surrounding scenery and the quaint local eateries, like Polly’s Pancake Parlor.

For those looking to escape into nature, the easy-going Coppermine Trail takes you to the Bridal Veil Falls. There, you can leave it all behind, clear your mind, and listen to the sound of rushing water for a while. More experienced hikers can find plenty of challenging trails, too, such as the Skookumchuck Trail leading to the summit of Mount Lafayette. It all adds up to make Sugar Hill the ideal weekend trip in New England for the whole family.

Best for: Hiking, nature lovers.

Top attractions: Coppermine Trail, Harman’s Cheese & Country Store

Best time to visit: Autumn for hiking and leaf peeping, winter for skiing.

Woodstock, Vermont

Joe Cox

If you’re after that quintessential New England town vibe, Woodstock has it all and more. Visit Billings Farm and Museum, where you can say hello to the draft horses, and make sure to try the delicious maple creemees and smoked cheddar served at any of the many quaint cafés around town. Even more hiking trails await more adventurous travelers looking to drink in the sights while keeping themselves on the move!



Historical architecture, such as old covered bridges and white picket fences around stunning century-old homes, creates a beautiful time capsule around this little town that will leave you feeling refreshed.

Best for: Hiking, fall photography

Top Attractions: Billings Farm & Museum, historic Taftsville Covered Bridge

Best time to visit: Autumn for leaf peeping and hiking, summer for delicious maple creemees

Providence, Rhode Island

For a more urban experience, Providence has you covered. With the most coffee and donut shops per capita of any city in the country, your new favorite coffee spot could be just around any corner.



The city also has several dedicated arts associations. If it’s a performance you’re after, you may have too many to choose from! Providence is home to the Tony Award-winning theatre group Trinity Repertory Company and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra.

In addition to its robust art and music scene, Providence hosts multiple annual festivals. If one of these celebrations isn’t happening when you’re in town, you’ll have plenty of reason to come back again and again!



Providence’s sprawling park system has plenty to offer outdoor enthusiasts, and history buffs will be delighted by the numerous historical sites within the city’s limits. As one of the first cities established in America, Providence is one of the best weekend trips in New England.



Best for: Coffee lovers, families, theatre fans

Top attractions: RI Philharmonic Orchestra, local parks.

Best time to visit: Spring through autumn.

North Adams, Massachusetts

Max Harlynking

If art is where your interests lie, visit North Adams on your next weekend trip in New England. You’ll find an abundance of art, both modern installations and classic pieces, in this little town. To immerse yourself in the city’s historic architecture, stay at the Porches Inn, a series of Victorian houses where textile workers once lived. While you’re there, get a crash course in how things were made centuries ago.



Like many others in the region, this artsy town is also surrounded by plenty of hiking trails and natural monuments, not least of which is the continent’s only natural white marble arch at Natural Bridge State Park. So, outdoorsmen will be just as entertained in North Adams as art and history lovers.

Best for: Art enthusiasts, hikers

Top attractions: MASS MoCA, Natural Bridge State Park, Bright Ideas Brewing

Best time to visit: Summer

Litchfield, Connecticut

J Gowell

A tiny town nestled in rural western Connecticut, Litchfield offers quite the opposite experience of the more lively cities on this list. But that definitely doesn’t mean it’s a boring location. Among its attractions are hundreds of historical buildings offering insight into revolutionary leaders and abolitionists. There are also beautiful forests such as the Topsmead State Forest, which is a perfect location for your next nature walk or family picnic.



Charming farmhouses dot the scenery, flanked by shady oak trees as far as the eye can see, offering no shortage of places to rest and relax. Luxury accommodations can be found nearby in Washington, CT, if you’re not looking to sleep on a bale of hay for the night!

Best for: History buffs, nature enthusiasts, hikers

Top attractions: Mount Tom Tower Hike, Topsmead State Forest

Best time to visit: Spring



Montpelier, Vermont

John Holm

Tucked into the foothills of the Green Mountains, Montpelier is another sweet countryside town to keep in mind for your next weekend trip in New England. It offers all kinds of activities, from whitewater rafting on the Winooski River to sampling Vermont’s delicious maple sugar products, such as cookies, kettle corn, and soft serve ice cream.



Don’t be fooled by its size. Although it is the country’s smallest state capital by population, there’s plenty to explore in and around this lovely town. Our recommendation? Grab a perfectly baked maple sugar cookie and watch the sun set across the lush pine trees while you soak in all of the rural warmth this place has to offer.

Best for: Whitewater rafting, rural atmosphere

Top attractions: Vermont Historical Society Museum, Hubbard Park

Best time to visit: August through October

Planning Weekend Trips to New England

No matter what you’re looking for, be it peace and quiet among the trees, an easy-breezy beach weekend, delicious food and drink, or a vibrant nightlife and art scene, there is something for everyone waiting in this historic neck of the woods. So, prepare yourself for a weekend so jam-packed with fun that you can’t wait to come back for another.

Easily road-tripped through or reached by plane, New England has exactly what you’re looking for, whether you need to get away from it all or immerse yourself in new experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the best month to visit New England?



May to mid-October offers the best weather for outdoor activities like sightseeing and hiking, but this depends entirely on your interests. If you enjoy winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing, consider visiting between December and February for the best snow.



Where is the most picturesque town in New England?



Stowe, Vermont, offers awe-inspiring autumn foliage throughout the season, fresh mountain air, and plenty of maple syrup.



What is the best New England city to visit?



They’re not all built the same, so the answer may vary depending on your wants and needs, but Martha’s Vineyard is also a very popular spot in the region.

