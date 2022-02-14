Are You A Foodie Heading to Los Angeles? Patronize These 10 Black-Owned Restaurants

If you’re a foodie who is heading to California anytime soon, be sure to patronize these Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles. The City of Angels is great for all kinds of cuisine, and when it comes to Black-owned restaurants, you won’t have difficulty finding them in abundance. The reason why there’s such an array of Black-owned restaurants in Los Angeles could be explained by history.

According to Thrillist, “LA’s Black-owned food scene reflects the impact of The Great Migration, when millions of Black people left the rural south for cities in the Midwest, West and East coasts, bringing plenty of Creole and Southern flavors with them.” Moreover, Black and brown immigrants from South and Central America, the Caribbean, and Africa, have left a permanent stamp on the Black-owned food scene in cities across The United States.

Grab some grub at these Black-owned restaurants in the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County.