A failure at an air traffic control facility in Philadelphia on Monday, September 21, quickly became a nationwide aviation problem after a construction crew severed a backup fiber-optic cable in New Jersey. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stopped or restricted arrivals at major airports including Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport as officials worked to restore communications. By Monday night, about 9,500 U.S. flights had been delayed or canceled, and more than 100 flights had been diverted, according to Reuters.

Newark alone canceled more than 600 flights. The outage showed how a local telecommunications failure can spread through the national aviation network when backup systems are unavailable. It also came amid the FAA’s push to replace decades-old communications equipment, copper wiring, voice switches, radars, and other systems that federal watchdogs have repeatedly identified as aging, unreliable, or increasingly difficult to sustain.

How The FAA’s Backup Communications System Failed

The disruption centered on the FAA’s Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control facility, or TRACON, which handles Philadelphia-area traffic and Newark flights. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said a primary telecommunications circuit at the facility failed. When the system attempted to switch to its backup connection, officials discovered that the backup fiber line had also been damaged. “When it went to flip into the backup, we discovered that the backup fiber had a break,” Bedford told reporters in comments reported by Reuters.

New Jersey Transit said a crew had been digging at one of its work sites about 10 feet from utility markings when the fiber was cut. The agency was still investigating the markings, while Verizon worked to repair the damaged cable near the Amtrak rail line. Newark went about eight hours without arriving commercial flights, and Philadelphia experienced a second ground stop before traffic resumed later in the afternoon.

The disruption quickly spread through the tightly connected national airspace system. When the FAA reduces the number of aircraft entering an impaired region, flights may be held at their departure points, diverted, or rescheduled. Those changes can then affect aircraft and crews needed for later flights elsewhere, allowing a regional outage to cause delays across the country. Monday’s disruption ultimately affected about 9,500 U.S. flights.

Why The FAA Is Replacing Aging Air Traffic Control Technology

The outage arrived one week after the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a new review of the FAA’s air traffic control modernization program. The GAO reiterated that an earlier FAA assessment classified 51 of the agency’s 138 air traffic control systems as unsustainable and another 54 as potentially unsustainable. Together, those categories cover more than three-quarters of the systems controllers rely on to manage as many as 45,000 flights per day.

Congress appropriated $12.5 billion for the modernization effort in July 2025, including $9 billion for air traffic control systems and $3.5 billion for facilities construction. The FAA’s first phase covers telecommunications, voice switches, radios, radars, surveillance, weather equipment, training systems, and other technology, with completion planned by December 2028. As of May 2026, the FAA had replaced 2,560 of 5,170 aging copper lines with high-speed fiber, according to the GAO report.

An FAA progress update released in August said the agency had replaced 63% of copper wiring with high-speed fiber, 5G wireless, or low-Earth-orbit satellite connections and installed 176 internet-protocol voice switches. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday that the new communications architecture is intended to provide multiple routes into FAA facilities so one or two failures do not produce the same result. Bedford said the FAA expects to replace the remaining outdated telecommunications copper wiring by September 2027.