According to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), travelers in and around the Washington, D.C. area may experience flight disruptions due to an Army parade scheduled for June 14. Saturday’s parade will celebrate the United States Army’s 250th birthday, and the special event falls on Trump’s 79th birthday. DCA noted on its website that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will temporarily suspend arrivals and departures at the airport due to flyovers and fireworks scheduled to occur “along the parade route.” Reuters reported that, according to the FAA, the DCA flight pause will be between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Notably, the overall programming for the day’s festivities will take place from 9:30 a.m. until around 10 p.m.

“The FAA will implement traffic management initiatives (TMI) at DCA before, during, and after the event to ensure safety and will facilitate a return to normal operations once the event concludes,” the agency said, according to USA Today. “During the peak of the celebration, the TMI stops all arrivals and departures.”

DCA – based in Northern Virginia – added that George Washington Memorial Parkway will be closed from Friday, June 13, at 6 p.m. through Sunday, June 15, at 6 a.m.

What Else Should I Know About Travel In Washington, D.C. On June 14?

Travelers should check their flight reservations and contact their airline to confirm if their flight path routes through DCA airport. Depending on the airline, you may be able to obtain a voucher, rebook on a different flight, or fly into an alternative airport.

Another consideration is that, due to the festivities, D.C. will experience road closures and a high volume of vehicle and pedestrian traffic. To arrive at the airport on time, travelers should consider whether taking Metrorail will be more efficient than driving. According to DCA airport officials, travelers should also plan for increased travel times from June 13 through June 16.

The Washington D.C. area has two other airports worth considering for travel. There are two major airports in the area: Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), located in Virginia, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland.