The story of 1799 Prime Steak & Seafood begins well before its 2022 opening just south of Washington, D.C., in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia. Owner and visionary Jahmond Quander’s rich family legacy in the DMV and passion for the restaurant industry have culminated in a concept their team describes as a “polished steakhouse.”

With over 30 years in the restaurant business, Quander shares the importance of realizing his restaurant dreams with Travel Noire, offering what some customers call an “immaculate” dining experience.

A Family Story With Deep Roots In The DMV

Evan Michio Photography

The Quander family, one of the oldest documented African American families in present-day history, has records dating back to the 1670s. Originating from the Fanti tribe in Ghana, the Quanders have maintained a long relationship with Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Family research indicates that a branch of the family arrived at President George Washington’s Mount Vernon residence as enslaved workers at River Farm, one of Washington’s five farms that comprised the Mount Vernon Plantation and Estate.

More than 300 years later, Quander himself became the director of food and beverage, marking a full-circle moment for the restaurateur and his entire lineage — from enslaved to in charge. While serving as the director of F&B, Quander began to envision what operations for his own venture could look like. He eventually discovered 110 South Pitt Street, just off Old Town’s historic King Street, purchasing the building with the support of a business partnership. The winning concept was a classic: surf and turf.

“I’ve worked in [nearly] every style restaurant you can think of, and the one that always has resonated with me is steak and, of course, seafood,” Quander reflects.

While the culinary focus was set, there remained the matter of the restaurant’s name. 1799 — the year of George Washington’s death — was, in theory, a tipping point for the Quanders. Based on the wishes in Washington’s will, 123 enslaved people who worked for the former president were to be manumitted and freed. Quander honors his forefathers by remembering their struggles with 1799 Prime & Seafood, realizing ancestral dreams while staying true to the land and sea cuisine of the DMV. Quander promises that although steakhouse fans are in for a treat, the culinary variety also satisfies vegetarians and vegans beyond the typical salad.

“Whether we’re doing a truffle stir fry or marinara vegetable stir-fry, or just a well-crafted salad,” Quander shares. “[With] a family of six, when we were dining out, everyone’s got a different palate. That’s what I wanted to create — a menu with a lot of diversity that could cater to anyone, from young kids to grandpas.”

Since successfully opening in August 2022, Quander says his team “hasn’t looked back.”

Inside 1799 Prime Steak And Seafood

Evan Michio Photography

Hungry appetites will love the menu at 1799 Prime, which Quander recommends getting the best of through a shareable table experience.

“If you came in with a party of four, I would tell you to get three appetizers, everyone pick an entree, and put it in the middle of the table so that everyone can share,” Quander suggests. “I don’t say it because it’s my restaurant, but you can throw a dart and everything that you hit — the food — is incredible.”

For appetizers, Quander recommends the crispy buttermilk-soaked calamari as a regular favorite. The whiskey shrimp, a signature item, is another popular choice, and the fried oysters are always a delicious way to begin.

Moving on to the main courses, the owner recommends the 18-ounce prime bone-in ribeye or the fork-tender 8-ounce filet mignon. The steaks are cut in-house each morning, ensuring freshness. Pair a Chef’s Butcher Block selection with flavorful sauces such as au poivre, demi glace, beurre blanc, and chimichurri. Add seafood options like lobster tail, crab cake, seared scallops, or grilled shrimp. Of course, these choices only scratch the surface of the feast that awaits future 1799 guests. Other noteworthy dishes include shrimp and grits, duck confit, and blackened red snapper.

When the itch to get outdoors calls, 1799 Prime’s upcoming event lineup is a good excuse to get dressed up. With spring in full swing and summer on the way, Quander looks forward to opening the courtyard for the warm weather season. Mogul Mondays is a special event that showcases small minority-owned businesses weekly, while Sundays are all about jazz brunch.

With a new menu launch and big brunches planned for Easter, Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day, 1799 Prime’s future is prolific, much like the legacy from which it was born.