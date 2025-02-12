South Korean budget carrier Air Busan has become the world’s first airline to ban portable chargers from overhead bins. The policy change comes after a fire — suspected to have been caused by a lithium battery — severely damaged one of its passenger jets. At South Korea’s Gimhae International Airport on January 28, an Airbus A321 suddenly caught fire as it prepared to take off. The subsequent mayhem resulted in seven injuries as 176 passengers and crew members evacuated using inflatable slides.

The Lithium Battery Dilemma

While South Korean authorities have not announced an official cause, a Reuters report suggested that a portable battery stored in the overhead bin was the culprit. This fire has sharply highlighted the longstanding concern over lithium batteries in air travel.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States has been tracking lithium-fire incidents on planes since 2006. So far, a staggering 518 cases have been reported. Most of these incidents involve everyday items that have become travel essentials: cell phones, portable chargers, and e-cigarettes or vape pens.

As a result, Air Busan has taken swift and decisive action. The airline now mandates that passengers keep power banks in their seats or under-seat bags. This “preemptive measure” allows passengers and crew to quickly spot and address any signs of overheating, smoke, or fire.

The South Korean government isn’t sitting idle either. In light of this incident, they are reviewing procedures for handling batteries inside aircraft. This move signals a potential shift in national aviation safety protocols.

What Air Busan’s Portable Chargers Ban Means

Air Busan’s pioneering ban could set a precedent for the global aviation industry. While many airlines already prohibit power banks in checked luggage, this is the first instance of such a stringent carry-on restriction. Other airlines are likely to watch closely and may follow suit. For instance, Ryanair currently allows a maximum of two spare lithium-ion batteries in carry-on baggage, provided they are individually protected to prevent short circuits.