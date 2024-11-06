Being a digital nomad isn’t all jet-setting and global exploration. Arguably, the most crucial aspect of the transient lifestyle is working remotely to financially upkeep your nomadic ways.

Since digital nomad essentials fuel remote work, the hacks, apps, and gear used must be reliable and convenient for lives on the go. You want to work smarter, not harder, especially when you’re abroad. Of course, you’ll need the absolute basics like a smartphone, laptop, chargers, noise-canceling headphones, and a carry-on.

Read more below for other digital nomad essentials regarding hacks, apps, and gear.

Hacks

Avoid accidentally leaving things behind by using a packing list . Having a running checklist of your belongings will help you continuously keep track of them as you go from place to place.

. Having a running checklist of your belongings will help you continuously keep track of them as you go from place to place. Digital nomads likely have a number of essential tech accessories. Having a small, sleek, and waterproof tech organizer will safely store electronic cords, sim cards, earphones, portable chargers, and more, preventing them from getting tangled or lost.

will safely store electronic cords, sim cards, earphones, portable chargers, and more, preventing them from getting tangled or lost. Save time and money by knowing what type of digital nomad you are. Will you spend money on lodging with high-speed Wi-Fi or work from cafes? Do you want to stay at hostels and sightsee or splurge on luxe accommodations?

Escape high international banking fees by becoming a member of a digital bank.

Protect your personal data and information while using public Wi-Fi by having a VPN (virtual private network).

Utilize ChatGPT and other AI resources to plan itineraries. The online tools can also inform you of special events and locations in your area for more enriching and fulfilling post-work adventures.

Apps

Navigation

Omio: Search, compare, and book fares for trains, buses, flights, and ferries in Europe, the United States, and Canada. There are over 1,000 travel companies to choose from, and you can manage your bookings in the app.

Search, compare, and book fares for trains, buses, flights, and ferries in Europe, the United States, and Canada. There are over 1,000 travel companies to choose from, and you can manage your bookings in the app. Wi-Fi Map: Get information on where nearby has free Wi-Fi, public bathrooms, and/or drinking water. This app will navigate you to a place with Wi-Fi, even if you’re using it offline.

Get information on where nearby has free Wi-Fi, public bathrooms, and/or drinking water. This app will navigate you to a place with Wi-Fi, even if you’re using it offline. MAPS.ME: This app lets you download maps that you can use offline. There are 10 map styles to choose from, and the app has curated travel guides. There’s also a driving assistant for when you’re on the road.

This app lets you download maps that you can use offline. There are 10 map styles to choose from, and the app has curated travel guides. There’s also a driving assistant for when you’re on the road. Skyscanner: Get updated on affordable airfares, hotels, and car rentals. Also, you can easily find the cheapest flights for wherever and whenever you want to go somewhere by clicking the “Everywhere” and “Anytime” options. The new “Savvy Search” feature is an AI tool that provides travel recommendations for your dream trip based on your input.

Living And Working

Booking/Airbnb/Hostelworld: Find and book accommodations at hotels, resorts, homes, and hostels after reading reviews with just a few clicks.

Find and book accommodations at hotels, resorts, homes, and hostels after reading reviews with just a few clicks. Chat.GPT: There are so many ways to use ChatGPT for travel. It can tell you the best time to travel anywhere, share information on local co-working spaces, create time-blocked to-do lists, and suggest productivity plans.

There are so many ways to use ChatGPT for travel. It can tell you the best time to travel anywhere, share information on local co-working spaces, create time-blocked to-do lists, and suggest productivity plans. Timeshifter: This app is perfect for frequent travelers and those journeying between majorly different time zones. It provides a personalized plan for avoiding jet lag based on your circadian rhythm, turnaround time between destinations, and other factors.

This app is perfect for frequent travelers and those journeying between majorly different time zones. It provides a personalized plan for avoiding jet lag based on your circadian rhythm, turnaround time between destinations, and other factors. Notion: This app allows digital nomads to create and manage projects to streamline their workflow. Stay on top of your work by tracking your progress and utilizing the calendar. There are even templates specifically for digital nomads to help you get started.

Money

Wise: Send money to over 160 countries with over 40 currencies. You can instantly transfer, withdraw, and receive money. You can also get local bank accounts in different parts of the world and receive payment in that local currency.

Send money to over 160 countries with over 40 currencies. You can instantly transfer, withdraw, and receive money. You can also get local bank accounts in different parts of the world and receive payment in that local currency. TravelSpend: Use this travel budgeting app to map and track your spending habits while traveling and abroad. Your entries can be input while you’re offline. The app will automatically convert currencies for you at the correct rate. You can also split costs and pay debts to travel companions. Digital nomads can also export their data for expense reports.

Socializing/Social Media

CapCut: Thoroughly edit footage and use popular templates to format your experiences and travels for social media. You can use this for long or short-form videos and incorporate sounds, graphics, text, effects, and filters. Businesses can also collaboratively use this app to create social media and marketing content.

Thoroughly edit footage and use popular templates to format your experiences and travels for social media. You can use this for long or short-form videos and incorporate sounds, graphics, text, effects, and filters. Businesses can also collaboratively use this app to create social media and marketing content. Planopy: This social media planner uploads posts and provides content inspiration. There’s also an AI caption writer to help you get engaging posts uploaded faster.

This social media planner uploads posts and provides content inspiration. There’s also an AI caption writer to help you get engaging posts uploaded faster. Google Translate: Communicate with foreign speakers in real time using conversation mode. The camera feature can translate written words on documents, signs, grocery items, and more. You can also download languages to translate information when you don’t have Wi-Fi.

Communicate with foreign speakers in real time using conversation mode. The camera feature can translate written words on documents, signs, grocery items, and more. You can also download languages to translate information when you don’t have Wi-Fi. Travello: This travel-focused social media platform connects backpackers, solo travelers, digital nomads, travel bloggers, and more. See who’s going to be in town at the destination of your next trip and score discounts on tours and activities. You can also post travel ideas and photos on your feed for others to like, comment on, and share.

Gear

Nix fussing over which adaptor you’ll need in a new country by owning a versatile “all-in-one” plug adaptor . It conveniently adds to your digital nomad arsenal, charging multiple devices simultaneously and usable nearly everywhere.

. It conveniently adds to your digital nomad arsenal, charging multiple devices simultaneously and usable nearly everywhere. A portable charger is always great to have in case the batteries on your electronics get low. Get one that’s TSA-safe and compatible with multiple devices. That way, you can charge your phone, laptop, or tablet wherever and whenever.

is always great to have in case the batteries on your electronics get low. Get one that’s TSA-safe and compatible with multiple devices. That way, you can charge your phone, laptop, or tablet wherever and whenever. A high-speed connection travel router provides reliable Wi-Fi wherever you are via your own private network. Digital nomads would benefit from a pocket-sized router that’s small enough for on-the-go convenience.

that’s small enough for on-the-go convenience. Apple AirTags or other trackers will help you keep track of where your suitcases are. It’ll provide peace of mind if you’re staying in a shared living space.

Always have a stash of over-the-counter items to maintain and support your wellness. You’ll want a kit with a pain reliever and allergy medication at minimum. Also, consider including Imodium, a vitamin C supplement, and cough drops.

to maintain and support your wellness. You’ll want a kit with a pain reliever and allergy medication at minimum. Also, consider including Imodium, a vitamin C supplement, and cough drops. Have an anti-theft bag to keep your phone, room key, and other essentials safe from bag snatchers and pickpockets.

