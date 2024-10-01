A vape explosion on a London-bound easyJet flight on September 17 resulted in a smoke-filled cabin and passenger evacuations via emergency slides.

Flight EZY8216 departed from Heraklion, Crete – a part of Greece. MailOnline’s sources recalled “popping noises” and “smoke” in the cabin, causing 236 passengers to unexpectedly and urgently exit the plane before takeoff. The publication further detailed that passengers said there was “a very large red flash and flame, followed by thick black smoke.” Frightened flyers were allegedly “screaming ‘bomb’ and clattering to get out” amid the chaotic incident.

The vape explosion happened inside a passenger’s carry-on. The female owner of the smoking bag was allegedly trying to exit the plane with it and was “waving it around.”

The evacuations reportedly removed flyers from the smoke-filled plane within “minutes.”

Other Details About The Vape Explosion On easyJet Flight EZY8216

Officials have allegedly specified that a power bank and e-cigarettes in the carry-on assumably caused the vape explosion. Photos of the alleged item that caught fire displayed a dark, greyish-black colored handbag – likely the passenger’s personal item. No injuries were reported following the incident. One passenger supposedly got a friction burn from going down the emergency slide. Travelers allegedly returned to the abandoned aircraft and retrieved their belongings at some point after the evacuations.

EasyJet is a UK-based budget airline headquartered at London Luton Airport. A spokesperson confirmed the incident’s occurrence in a statement released the following day. The carrier’s representative claimed the emergency evacuations were due to “a fire in a passenger’s cabin bag.”

“Fire services attended the aircraft and cabin crew evacuated the aircraft in line with procedures,” the spokesperson told MailOnline. “Customers were looked after in the terminal while a replacement aircraft and crew were arranged to fly customers home later the same day. Safety is our highest priority.”