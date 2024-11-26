As the crisis of instability and gang-led violence continues in Haiti, so do updates on the Caribbean nation’s airports.

On November 19, the United States Embassy in Haiti shared a security alert update. The statement disclosed that the suspension of operations at Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, has been “extended through November 25.” Additionally, the embassy’s operations are limited until further notice.

“The area around the airport remains unstable, and outbreaks of violence near the airport could occur,” the security alert stated.

According to Reuters, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized the resumption of U.S. flights at six airports in Haiti. The now-accessible flight hubs for U.S. carriers in the Caribbean country are Port-de-Paix, Cap-Haïtien, Pignon, Jeremie, Antoine-Simon, and Jacmel, all of which are in the northern part of Haiti.

The FAA reportedly made the announcement on November 21. The U.S. government agency allegedly noted that its flight ban in Port-au-Prince for U.S. carriers would remain until December 12. On November 12, the FAA had initially banned all U.S. flights to Haiti for a month.

Is It Safe To Go To Haiti?

The State Department’s current travel advisory classifies Haiti as a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” zone. The warning highlights kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care as reasons to avoid a trip to Haiti. Moreover, it notes, “The airport in Port-au-Prince can be a focal point for armed activity.”

Regulations on flights to and from the Caribbean nation began earlier this month after three U.S. commercial aircraft were struck with gunfire. One of the incidents occurred on a Spirit Airlines flight that attempted to land in Port-au-Prince. The plane ultimately had to divert to Santiago, Dominican Republic. Notably, the latter country shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti. The Spirit Airlines flight also resulted in an onboard flight attendant suffering minor injuries.

“The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” noted the U.S. Embassy’s November 19 security alert. “Travel within Haiti is conducted at your own risk. The U.S. government cannot guarantee your safety traveling to airports, borders, or during any onward travel. You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti.”