United Airlines is introducing new app features to enhance the seamless experience of connecting flights, even with short turnaround times. In a June 25 press release, the carrier explained that it will extend its ConnectionSaver technology to give its customers more “visibility.” The features will help travelers make their connecting flights more timely, productive, and efficient. For example, they’ll be able to get detailed instructions on how to reach their next gate. Another feature will provide a countdown to one’s connecting flight. Additionally, the app will offer relevant tips for long layovers and travel updates. The app will even give travelers notifications if attendants are holding a connecting flight’s departure till they arrive.

United claims that 350,000 customers beta tested this latest round of its ConnectionSaver technology. Per the carrier, there was a “98% success rate” of those travelers making their connections.

There’s a catch with the United app’s new features. The press release noted that only flyers traveling through the airline’s seven United States mainland airport hubs will have access. That includes Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston/George Bush (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Newark Liberty (EWR – serving the New York City area), San Francisco (SFO), and Washington Dulles (IAD – serving the D.C. area).

United shared that other perks travelers can expect from the ConnectionSaver update include personalized, relevant updates regarding their itinerary. Should a traveler’s connection get canceled, another feature will provide rebooking options.

“We know that giving people more information, in a transparent and easy-to-understand way, can help de-stress the connecting flight experience,” stated David Kinzelman, United’s Chief Customer Officer. “Our award-winning mobile app is a game-changer during travel. And with these new features, our customers will have even more real-time details about their flight and, as a result, have an even better experience flying United.”