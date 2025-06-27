More travelers are building their itineraries around one goal: to feel better. Searches for “wellness retreats” have climbed 81% in 2025, according to Planet Cruise, while interest in “relaxing getaways” has surged by 240%, per Google Keyword Planner. Whether it’s to decompress from the digital grind, shake off burnout, or reconnect with nature (and yourself), wellness travel isn’t just about following trends — it’s a shift in lifestyle priorities and preferences. As someone who values both restoration and inspiration, these five U.S. destinations stand out as ideal places to find your way back to center.

Sedona, Arizona: Spiritual Stillness And Desert Air

littleny / Getty Images

Sedona feels like a portal. Known for its red rock formations and energy vortexes, this desert town’s scenic views deliver an immediate sense of calm. With 74 spas and over 240 hiking trails, Sedona invites you to explore both outer terrain and inner peace. Mild spring temperatures and low rainfall make it perfect for outdoor hikes and soul-soothing solo meditations under cloudless skies. Although there are no thermal baths here, the nature-to-nourishment ratio is exceptional. Whether you’re seeking a chakra alignment or chasing the golden hour over Cathedral Rock, Sedona holds space for intentional wellness.

Minnesota: Nordic Calm And Northern Lights

Alister Olson / Experience Minnesota

Minnesota might not be the first place that comes to mind for wellness, but it should be. Recently named the least stressed state in the U.S., it offers a restorative rhythm that’s deeply tied to nature. Picture floating saunas on mirror-still lakes, crisp air that smells of pine, and the rare chance to spot the Northern Lights without flying to Iceland. Known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota is also home to dozens of public saunas — an homage to its Nordic roots. The state’s ancient glacial landscapes, remote hiking paths, and nature-forward wellness offerings make it easy to unplug and reconnect. Whether you’re soaking in a cedar sauna after a cold plunge or walking a forest trail in near silence, Minnesota encourages you to breathe deeper and move slower.

Hilton Head, South Carolina: Coastal Healing And Southern Charm

Rachid Dahnoun / Getty Images

Hilton Head’s reputation for family vacations and golf getaways often overshadows its potential as a wellness retreat, but it’s one of the best places to slow down by the sea. Think of early morning beach walks, bike rides under Spanish moss, and spa days that begin with eucalyptus steam. The island’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty means you’re never far from protected dunes, maritime forests, and wildlife-rich salt marshes. Yoga on the beach, wellness-focused resorts, and Lowcountry cuisine that prioritizes freshness all contribute to a grounded, coastal approach to self-care. Plus, the pace of life here — unhurried and easy — makes it feel like your nervous system has space to rest. Hilton Head offers the soft landing your soul has been searching for.

Scottsdale, Arizona: Desert Luxury Meets Holistic Wellness

Thomas Roche / Getty Images

Scottsdale might be synonymous with luxury, but its wellness scene is just as rich. The city is home to over 50 spas, but three stand out in particular. The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess blends high-end indulgence with deep wellness through its Well + Being Spa, offering a range of treatments from aerial yoga and acupuncture to rooftop pool lounging. At Boulders Resort & Spa, ancient rock formations and Ayurvedic treatments come together in a serene desert setting that includes meditation labyrinths and a shamanic tipi. And at CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa, the philosophy is simple: wellness should feel good, not rigid. Guests can try everything from desert bathing to mindful mixology. Whether you’re into holistic healing or want a luxury reset, Scottsdale offers a path to well-being under the Sonoran sun.

Hana, Maui, Hawaii: Where the Road Ends, Wellness Begins

MartinM303 / Getty Images

If your idea of well-being includes ocean mist and tropical foliage, Hana might be your place. Located on the lush, remote eastern edge of Maui, Hana is the antithesis of the typical touristy Hawaii experience. The Road to Hana is part of the ritual — 52 miles of curves, waterfalls, and coastline that make you slow down by design. Once you arrive, you’ll find barefoot luxury at resorts like Hana-Maui Resort, known for its spa treatments infused with local botanicals, ocean-view yoga sessions, and a complete lack of hurry. Here, the secret to wellness goes beyond the exceptional service — it’s embedded in the setting.