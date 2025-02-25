A recently released report has shared insight on where you can snag the most affordable accommodations and see the Northern Lights’ captivating magic in 2025.

Vacation rental company HomeToGo released the information in its Affordable Aurora Report. Eight of the list’s 30 cities were in Finland, making it the top affordable country to see the Northern Lights. Finland is also home to Kemi, which was crowned the No. 1 cheapest destination for experiencing aurora borealis. According to the data, the median price per night for a HomeToGo-booked vacation rental in Kemi is $101.97 for stays with a check-in date between January 10, 2025, and March 31, 2025.

Other Finnish places on the list are Luosto, Saariselkä, Ivalo, Muonio, Rovaniemi, Levi, and Kakslauttanen.

Following Kemi as the most affordable destination to see the Northern Lights, Lofoten, Norway ($132.87 median nightly vacation rental price) ranked second, followed by Luleå, Sweden ($133.90) in third.

Norway is another top destination to see the Northern Lights while staying in affordable accommodations. The “Land of the Midnight Sun” had six destinations on the list, including four in the top ten. Iceland, known for its dazzling light shows, had five. The United States and Sweden each had four, while Canada had three.

What Else Should Travelers Know About Seeing The Northern Lights While On A Budget?

If seeking the Northern Lights in the U.S., the cheapest places to snag a vacation rental are mostly in Alaska. In consecutive order Denali (Alaska), Fairbanks (Alaska), Nome (Alaska), and Voyageurs National Park (Minnesota) all ranked.

“The aurora borealis is expected to appear across the night sky frequently and vividly throughout 2025 — and travelers are looking up,” says HomeToGo. “Searches for Norway, Alaska, and Iceland have soared year-on-year by 102%, +81%, and +48% respectively, as demand for prime viewing destinations illuminates travel trends.”