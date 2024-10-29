When many people think of the ideal place to spend the winter, Lapland is often near the top of their list. Lapland is a place that looks like something out of a fairy tale. The winter cabins there make you feel like you reached the North Pole. Adventurers can go dog sledding, explore serene woodlands, or even see the Northern Lights.

Each cabin reflects Lapland’s spirit uniquely. You can choose from traditional log structures or modern homes. As you relax by the fire or soak in a hot tub at these cabins, you’ll see why Lapland captivates global travelers.

Aurora Dome Harriniva

The Aurora Dome in Finnish Lapland is a magical way to experience this winter heaven. These igloo-shaped tents provide a cozy sanctuary with a clear view of the starry sky and, if you’re lucky, the mesmerizing Northern Lights. The dome’s north-facing wall is entirely transparent. This allows guests to marvel at nature’s lights from the comfort of their beds.

With rustic-chic decor, a wood-burning stove, and plush bedding, you’ll feel snug as you immerse yourself in the Arctic wilderness.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort

For those who dream of sleeping under the stars without braving the cold, the iconic glass igloos at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort are a must-visit. These geodesic domes offer unparalleled night sky views, making them perfect for Aurora spotting. But that’s not all — the resort also features cozy log cabins for those who prefer a more traditional Finnish experience.

Warm up in your private sauna after a day of dog sledding or snowmobiling, then venture out to gaze at the celestial beauty above.

Arctic TreeHouse Hotel

Perched on a hillside near Rovaniemi, the Arctic TreeHouse Hotel has a mix of local tradition and modern Scandinavian design. Clad in wood shingles, these cube-shaped cabins seem to float among the trees. Each suite features a floor-to-ceiling window that frames the northern sky. This makes the hotel a perfect spot for Aurora viewing or admiring the snow-covered landscape. The cozy interiors, with their warm lighting and Finnish textiles, create a nest-like atmosphere that’s hard to leave.

Wilderness Hotel Inari

If you truly want to get away from it all, Wilderness Hotel Inari provides an escape into the heart of Lapland’s untamed beauty. Situated on the shores of Lake Inari, Finland’s third-largest lake, this hotel features a variety of accommodation options. These include cozy log cabins and Aurora cabins.

The log cabins exude rustic charm with their wooden interiors and private saunas. On the other hand, the Aurora cabins boast glass roofs for unobstructed sky views. By day, explore the surrounding wilderness on snowshoes or skis; by night, wait for the Northern Lights to paint the sky from the warmth of your cabin.

Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Chalets

Just 3 kilometers from Rovaniemi City Centre and Train Station, Ounasvaaran Lakituvat Chalets offers convenience and a wilderness retreat. These modern, two-bedroom cottages are a stone’s throw from Ounasvaara Ski Resort, making them ideal for winter sports enthusiasts.

Each chalet features a private sauna, fireplace, and a fully equipped kitchen. The large windows provide stunning views of the surrounding nature, while the spacious living areas have ample room for relaxation after a day of Arctic adventures.