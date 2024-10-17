As the year’s final month approaches, it’s time to plan for that one last great trip of the year. This curated list of December’s seven best places to visit spans continents and climates. It provides options for winter wonderlands, tropical escapes, and diverse cultural experiences. Discover what makes each location special, including the popular and off-the-beaten-path experiences that will end your year with one-of-a-kind memories.

Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan, transforms into a magical winter destination in December. The city offers traditional culture and modern beauties, all wrapped in a serene winter package that captivates visitors. In December, Kyoto’s temples and shrines are adorned with illuminations. This creates a mystical atmosphere perfect for evening strolls. The famous Arashiyama district hosts the stunning Arashiyama Hanatouro event. The iconic bamboo groves and traditional streets here are bathed in soft light, creating an otherworldly ambiance that’s simply unforgettable. Winter in Kyoto also means fewer crowds at popular attractions for a more intimate experience of the city’s cultural offerings.

Sossusvlei, Namibia

For an African adventure, Sossusvlei is a perfect experience in December. Located in the heart of the Namib Desert, this salt and clay pan surrounded by towering red dunes provides a stark and beautiful landscape unlike anywhere else on Earth. December falls within Namibia’s summer season, bringing warm days and cooler nights to the desert. While temperatures can be high during the day, the dry heat is generally more bearable than the humid conditions in other parts of Africa. The summer months also allow the chance to witness dramatic thunderstorms that briefly bring the desert to life. The main attraction of Sossusvlei is undoubtedly its iconic red dunes, some of which are among the highest in the world. Dune 45, named for its location 45 kilometers from the Sesriem gate, is perhaps the most famous and offers a challenging but rewarding climb.

Patagonia, Chile

As summer begins in the Southern Hemisphere, Chile is the perfect setting to explore rugged wilderness and some of the world’s most stunning landscapes. December in Patagonia has long daylight hours, ideal for hiking and outdoor activities. The region’s crown jewel, Torres del Paine National Park, showcases its full splendor during this time. The famous W Trek becomes more accessible, rewarding hikers with unforgettable views of glaciers, turquoise lakes, and the iconic granite towers that give the park its name. For a truly immersive experience, consider staying at one of the eco-lodges within or near the national park. These accommodations often offer guided excursions and a comfortable base for exploring the wilderness.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

With its warm weather and world-class attractions, Dubai is a good escape from winter chills. December is an ideal time to visit this futuristic city, with comfortable temperatures and a festive atmosphere that adds excitement to your trip. The Dubai Shopping Festival, typically starting in late December, transforms the city into a shopper’s paradise with incredible deals, pop-up markets, and entertainment. Even if shopping isn’t your primary interest, the festival brings a fun energy to the entire city. For a taste of traditional Dubai, explore the historic Al Fahidi district and take an abra (water taxi) ride across Dubai Creek. Beach lovers can enjoy the pleasant weather at Jumeirah Beach or Kite Beach.

Lapland, Finland

For a true winter wonderland experience, Lapland in December is unparalleled. This Arctic region allows you to witness the Northern Lights and immerse yourself in Christmas magic, making it a perfect destination for romantic getaways and family adventures. December in Lapland brings the polar night when the sun doesn’t rise above the horizon. While this might sound daunting, it provides ideal conditions for viewing the Aurora Borealis. The long, dark nights increase your chances of witnessing this spectacular natural phenomenon. Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus, is a must-visit for those embracing the Christmas spirit. The Santa Claus Village offers a magical experience for visitors of all ages, complete with reindeer rides, elf workshops, and the chance to meet Santa himself.

Zanzibar, Tanzania

For those seeking a tropical paradise with a rich culture, Zanzibar is an ideal December destination. This archipelago, off the coast of Tanzania, offers serene beaches, historic sites, and a mix of African, Middle Eastern, and European influences. December marks the beginning of the short dry season in Zanzibar, providing perfect beach weather with warm temperatures and minimal rainfall. The island’s east coast beaches, such as Paje and Jambiani, offer powdery white sand and turquoise waters ideal for swimming and watersports. Stone Town, the historic center of Zanzibar City, is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and December’s comfortable temperatures make it pleasant to explore this living museum. Here you can discover the island’s spice trade history and admire the intricately carved doors for which the town is famous.

Quebec City, Canada

In December, Quebec City transforms into a festive wonderland with snow-covered cobblestone streets, twinkling lights, and a palpable holiday spirit. The German Christmas Market in the heart of Old Quebec is a highlight of the season. Wooden kiosks line the streets, offering traditional crafts, mulled wine, and seasonal treats. The market’s festive atmosphere, complete with choral performances and light displays, brings European Christmas traditions to North America. Quebec City’s French-Canadian heritage is evident in its cuisine, which is particularly comforting in winter. Indulge in hearty dishes like poutine, tourtière (meat pie), and maple-infused desserts in cozy restaurants throughout the old town.