Only 1500 people attended the first Glastonbury Festival on Sept. 18, 1970, which was initially named the Pilton Pop, Folk, and Blues Festival. Founded by English dairy farmer Michael Eavis, festival tickets were just £1 and included free camping space and milk from Eavis’s dairy. In a twist of fate, the first festival was a tribute to rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix, who died the day before the inaugural event.

By 1979, the festival reemerged as a three-day festival with a charitable twist and the name Glastonbury Fair. Festival proceeds at the time supported the United Nation’s International Year of the Child campaign. The event’s name changed in 1981 to Glastonbury Festival, and its crowd grew by more than ten times its original size.

1990 marked the 20th anniversary of its founding, and organizers changed the name again to better encapsulate the event’s diversity. With more musical genres in the lineup, including reggae, rhythm and blues, and hip hop, the five-day event is now the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts—or Glastonbury Festival for short.

The outdoor festival now attracts more than 200,000 people yearly and features musical acts, performance art, and visual installations. Notable past performers include Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz, Stormzy, David Bowie, and Dolly Parton. Here’s everything you need to know about attending Glastonbury Festival.

Where Is The Glastonbury Festival, And How Much Are Tickets?

The festival is held in the village of Pilton, near Glastonbury, on the grounds of Worthy Farm, which festival founder Michael Eavis previously owned. It usually takes place at the end of June.

Getting tickets can be dreadful as they usually sell out fast. New fest-goers must pre-register to buy tickets, usually about seven months before the event. People who have registered for a festival before will not have to pre-register again.

Tickets cost around £373.50 ($494) plus a £5 ($7) booking fee. Upon booking, a £75 ($98) deposit is required, with the remaining amount to be paid by the first week of April 2025. Any tickets returned will be entered into a resale later in April.

Key Details:

Address: Worthy Farm in Somerset, England

Worthy Farm in Somerset, England Modes of Transportation: Organizers prefer attendees to use the cleanest modes of transportation. Over a third of ticket holders travel on coaches, trains, or bicycles. Drivers need a car parking pass.

Organizers prefer attendees to use the cleanest modes of transportation. Over a third of ticket holders travel on coaches, trains, or bicycles. Drivers need a car parking pass. Operating Hours: Once the gates open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the pedestrian gates operate 24 hours a day until the end of the Festival.

Once the gates open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the pedestrian gates operate 24 hours a day until the end of the Festival. Ticket Prices: Around $500 per ticket, per person.

Essential Tips:

Best Times to Visit: To avoid traffic and crowds, the best time to arrive at Glastonbury Festival by car is Tuesday night before the festival since the car park opens at 9 p.m. local time. The worst time is between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on festival day, Wednesday.

To avoid traffic and crowds, the best time to arrive at Glastonbury Festival by car is Tuesday night before the festival since the car park opens at 9 p.m. local time. The worst time is between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on festival day, Wednesday. Dress Code & Packing Tips: Comfort and practicality are key. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes. Be prepared to wear layers in case it rains. Many fest-goers camp through the five-day event since the ticket price includes the camping field. Pack only what you need because you may have to carry your stuff a fair distance to your campgrounds. You should also pack a battery pack, earplugs to keep your ears from ringing, and camping gear if you plan to camp on-site. Bring toilet paper and sunscreen. Organizers ask that people refrain from bringing body glitter, disposable wipes, knives, items made of glass, and gazebos.

Comfort and practicality are key. Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes. Be prepared to wear layers in case it rains. Many fest-goers camp through the five-day event since the ticket price includes the camping field. Pack only what you need because you may have to carry your stuff a fair distance to your campgrounds. You should also pack a battery pack, earplugs to keep your ears from ringing, and camping gear if you plan to camp on-site. Bring toilet paper and sunscreen. Organizers ask that people refrain from bringing body glitter, disposable wipes, knives, items made of glass, and gazebos. Cash/Credit Considerations: Credit cards and the local currency are widely accepted. You should take around $130 per day for the festival.

Credit cards and the local currency are widely accepted. You should take around $130 per day for the festival. Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: To avoid bringing prohibited items to the festival grounds, check the website before entering. Pack light to get through security more quickly. While most people camp on-site, others choose to bring a campervan or stay in the iconic Tipis. Sleeping is not permitted in car parks. Make your reservation plans early because accommodations can be the most challenging when planning to attend the festival.

What To Expect At The Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival is the world’s largest greenfield music and performing arts festival. There is nothing truly like it. The festival occurs in a beautiful location—900 acres in the Vale of Avalon. According to organizers, the area is steeped in symbolism, mythology, and religious traditions dating back hundreds of years.

The best way for attendees to experience the Glastonbury Festival is to leave expectations at home. Have your list of bands or artists you want to see, and allow your time at the festival to revolve around them. Go with the flow. Organizers encourage fest-goers to move on if they cannot secure a good vantage point or if they are simply not enjoying the show because moving to the next field or musical act symbolizes changing the way we see the world.

Each area across the festival site has its own unique character. Glastonbury is essentially different festivals converging on the same gorgeous countryside for the weekend. The Pyramid Stage provides the festival’s most high-profile attractions. The best experiences are found on the outskirts, in other stages, and in encampments.

Glastonbury Festival includes family-oriented areas like the Kidzfield, the Green Kids Field, and the Theatre & Circus fields. Fest-goers who prefer the alternative aspects of festival life can head to the Field of Avalon, the Tipi Field, and the Green Fields—home to the Sacred Space and its stone circle.

Traveling to Glastonbury Festival will require a lot of movement: a bit of traveling, lugging your camping gear, and likely long lines to get in, but it’s a reason why the festival has grown to over 1000 times since its inception. Once inside the festival, you enter a different world and a huge tented city. Think of it as a mini-state under canvas with no judgment. The only rule is to find your community and define your own fun.