Blockbuster film fanatics may have already seen trailers for the movie Novocaine. The intense action thriller, which premiered in theaters earlier this month, stars Jack Quaid as a bank employee who is medically incapable of feeling any pain. As a result, the character waltzes right through stab wounds, gun shots, fists, kicks, and car crashes all in the name of saving his beloved girlfriend from a gang of murderous thugs. Novocaine is a throwback thriller which harkens back to a bygone era of blockbuster movies, in more ways than one. For starters, the film uses movie magic to disguise its shooting location – Cape Town, South Africa, as San Diego, California.

Even though the narrative of Novocaine takes place here in the sunny U.S.A., you may find yourself intrigued by the prospect of checking out Cape Town for yourself. If this is the case, you’re in luck, as we’re covering all the best day-trips, excursions and tourist destinations available across the port city. Be sure to read ahead if you’re interested in seeing some of Novocaine‘s specific production locations or just looking to pack your trip itinerary full of exciting activities.

Cape Town, South Africa

Key Scenes: If you can get past the blood and gore present throughout the entirety of Novocaine‘s runtime, you may have noticed a few prominent Cape Town landmarks in the background of the film. Though the action is meant to take place in San Diego, there are a few nods toward the South African city’s gorgeous architecture and rich history strewn throughout the film. Those who have never visited Cape Town before may not have caught these hints on their first watch through, but you should be sure to revisit the film after making the pilgrimage, just to see if you can spot some of your favorite tourist destinations.

Best Time To Visit: Though Cape Town is beautiful year round, most locals recommend that first-time visitors make their way to the area during the off-peak months of March through May. This way you’ll have full access to plenty of outdoor events, open air markets and idyllic beaches, without the harsh weather and heavy crowds you might encounter in the summertime.

Transportation Options: If you’re looking to stay within city limits during your trip to the Mother City, feel free to step off the plane with no rental car in sight. Like most major metropolitan areas, Cape Town has plenty of public transportation options available for you to take advantage of, including buses, trains, metrorails and taxis. Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft are also quite common within the city, making it easier than ever to traverse throughout your trip. Of course, if you’re looking to venture off the reservation and into the wilderness, it’s always a good idea to rent a vehicle or charter a private driver, just to ensure you don’t get stranded and ruin the final days of your vacation.

Since Novocaine is still brand new and in theaters, there aren’t any official production tours available for the film at this time. Critics and audiences at large seem to be reacting positively to the story, however, so it’s likely that tours will begin popping up quite soon. Be sure to check in with a local guide once you land at Cape Town International Airport, and see if something has been set up between the time that you initially booked your trip and the time that your flight hits the runway. Either way, fans far and wide are encouraged to embark upon their own self-guided tour of Novocaine‘s filming locations. Major movie fans may even want to consider stopping by to see the shooting locations of other popular projects which were filmed in the city, which include Mad Max: Fury Road, Blood Diamond, Safe House, Tomb Raider and more.

Things To Do: Even if you’re not a major film fan, you’ll find that Cape Town is jam-packed with exciting opportunities to explore, making it a perfect destination for visitors of all stripes. Local wineries and prolific upscale restaurants are available all over the city, with plenty of guided food tours available for those who can’t make up their mind. Likewise, there are walking tours and sightseeing packages available for first-time visitors, which should give you the full scope of Cape Town so you can build your itinerary as you go. Nature lovers will surely want to explore the Aquila Game Reserve to have up-close and personal experiences with lions, hippos and wildebeests (oh my!). Table Mountain National Park is also open to visitors, offering a look at the Southernmost tip of the African continent and even a glimpse at exotic creatures such as penguins in their natural habitat.

Where To Eat: Since Cape Town is in such close proximity to so many cultural hubs and different ethnic groups, the city offers a complex melting pot of delicious flavors and cuisines. Some of our favorite restaurants in the region include the Mantra Cafe, Bistro 1682 and On The Rocks, which presents a rare opportunity to eat fresh caught seafood with a stunning view of the crashing waves of the Table Bay. Even if you struggle to secure a reservation in one of these fine eateries, you should have no trouble finding a delightful sit-down meal in the Mother City, as Cape Town is home to an array of culinary excellence.

Where To Stay: Unlike some of the surrounding areas, Cape Town, South Africa can be quite pricey when it comes to booking a hotel stay. Even still, you may be able to find some serious deals by booking off peak season or utilizing credit card rewards and airline miles. No matter how you book your stay, be sure to check on some of the finer hotels in the city, such as the South Beach Camps Bay Boutique Hotel, the Pod Camps Bay Boutique Hotel and Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel. If the rooms of each of these luxury stays are booked, you can always go for a chain hotel to mitigate costs, though Cape Town is really best explored when you’re flush with cash.