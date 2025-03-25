Fans of science fiction thrillers may have already heard about the new film Ash, which premiered in theaters on Mar. 21. The movie, which sees Eiza González and Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul starring as a pair of interstellar travelers trapped in the endless void of outer space, utilizes tons of movie magic to appear as if it were shot lightyears away from Earth’s atmosphere. Needless to say, this feat was accomplished by the use of special effects, careful planning and meticulous production scouting, as the entirety of Ash was filmed in the gorgeous nation of New Zealand. The nation’s rolling green hills and white sand beaches have been utilized in tons of movies in the past, but never in such a creepy, science fiction aesthetic.

While the narrative of Ash might not make the shooting location look particularly appealing, you may find yourself wondering how you can explore the film’s setting in real life. Luckily we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive travel guide to New Zealand in all its photo-friendly glory. We’ll cover a few major filming locations for the recent movie, as well as a handful of the best tourist spots you won’t want to miss. We’ll also outline a few of the best restaurants and hotel stays in the area, so you can book your full itinerary in style.

Explore New Zealand Like the Interstellar Astronauts in ‘Ash’

Key Scenes: Though most of Ash takes place in the vast expanse of outer space, the film does take its time to explore the beauty of New Zealand. The rural night sky serves as a perfect backdrop for Riya’s adventure, as certain portions of the island nation are completely free of light pollution. This offers more than enough establishing shots that feel like the crew really blasted off into orbit. Furthermore, New Zealand is home to some of the most stunning biodiversity on Earth, making it one of the closest places to a foreign planet you can find without departing the stratosphere.

Best Time To Visit: New Zealand has a wide array of outdoor activities for you to explore, so the best time to visit is largely dependent on your preferred experience. Those looking to engage with local festivals, open air markets and watersports should be sure to hit the island during the Southern Hemisphere’s summer months of December through February. If you prefer to hit the snowy mountains for skiing, snowboarding or other winter activities, your best bet would be to fly in from June to August.

Transportation Options: Though New Zealand is a relatively small nation, especially to the average American, there’s still a wide array of travel options to consider while booking your trip. If you plan on staying within the major cities, you can easily rely on public transit systems such as buses, trains and taxis. Those of you looking to explore some of the mainland’s neighboring islands can also reliably count on ferries, which run all over the perimeter of New Zealand. If you’re really looking to hit the road and explore, however, it may be worth it to rent a car or charter a private driver, just to ensure you don’t get stranded somewhere in the rolling green hills.

Since Ash is still so fresh off the presses, it’s not likely that you’ll find any official production tours running in New Zealand at this time. Even still, film fans can find plenty of familiar locations all across the country, since New Zealand served as a production home to hit movies like Alien: Covenant, Bridge To Terabithia, Evil Dead, King Kong, and Mission: Impossible Fallout. The most famous franchises to call New Zealand home are without a doubt James Cameron’s Avatar and the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Even if you have little interest in exploring film locations, you’ll find that New Zealand contains more than enough exciting activities to pack out any itinerary. Skiing, hiking and fishing are some of the most popular ventures for the outdoorsmen in your group, while the major cities offer high-end shopping experiences, incredible photo opportunities and museums with lots of exotic history to explore. First-time visitors are always encouraged to take a cruise across the scenic Milford Sound, where small-crew boats can encounter whales and other marine life in the wild. The Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland truly lives up to its name as well, with hot springs and geysers thousands of years in the making. As stated, New Zealand has some of the richest biodiversity on Earth, so you’ll have a fair shake at snowy mountaintops, redwood forests and idyllic beaches alike, depending on which portion of the nation you choose to explore.

Things To Do: Your itinerary will largely depend on where in New Zealand you’d like to stay, as the Northern and Southern portions of the island offer very different benefits. For those looking to hang out in major hubs like Auckland, you can explore the filming locations at Hobbiton & Waitomo Caves with a a complementary lunch. You can also check out the historic Sky Tower or engage with local exotic creatures at the Auckland Zoo. Queenstown is one of the most prolific locations in the South of New Zealand, offering extreme jet boating, flight lessons over the Milford Sound and award winning tours of the local wineries. No matter how you slice it, you’ll never grow tired of your stay in the land of the long white cloud.

Where To Eat: Unlike the barren void of outer space seen in the narrative of Ash, New Zealand is loaded with plenty of exciting cuisines for you to explore. Some local favorites include fresh caught seafood, specially-made lamb with traditional Māori spices and a delicious ice cream dish called hokey pokey. If you’re poking around the city, you likely can’t go wrong with a local eatery, though a few of our favorites include Tokyo Bay, Manu Restaurant and the Michelin star-rated Sails Restaurant.

Where To Stay: One of the more prohibitive parts of booking a stay in New Zealand is the cost of a standard hotel room. Unlike some other foreign locales in the Southern Hemisphere, this tucked-away island nation can be quite expensive in terms of overnight accommodations. If money’s not an object for you, consider checking out a few highly rated resorts such as the Pihopa Retreat, Camp Waipu Cove, or Wairua Lodge Rainforest River Retreat. If money is tight, consider looking for a value stay at the Palazzo Motor Lodge, or combing through Airbnb for an affordable rental. Luckily the lodging is really the least important part of your trip to New Zealand, since you’ll likely find that there’s so much to explore outside of your hotel.