If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you may have already seen the latest episodes of Severance. The hit sci-fi thriller series, which is currently in the midst of airing its long awaited second season, has become a massive hit in recent months. Whether you’re tuning in every week with anxious anticipation about the fate of the MDR crew, or waiting to binge the entire season once it concludes on Mar. 21, you may be enamored by the stunning views of the fictional city of Kier. Luckily, we’ve got the inside scoop on where the show was filmed, in order to give you an opportunity to visit the on-screen locations yourself. Though the dank, dimly-lit halls of Lumon’s severed floor may not look like a relaxing vacation spot, season two of Severance has ventured far beyond the corporate hellscape into scenic forests, cascading waterfalls and even a delightful oceanside town in Newfoundland, Canada.

Inside the Real-Life Lumon Lab

Nearly every major moment in Severance season one was filmed on location in the Bell Labs Complex in Holmdel, New Jersey. This facility, which was originally constructed in 1962, was once home to the research and development company which produced such technological advances as the photovoltaic cell, the radio transistor and the very first cellular telephone grid. Since 2013, the building has become open to numerous businesses and public tourism, meaning you can stop in and visit the imposing building seven days a week. Obviously, the sun-kissed image of Kier Eagan won’t be emblazoned upon the foyer, but the rest of the interior should look quite familiar to Severance super-fans. The main difference in presentation will be the hustle and bustle of the building, which is not nearly as sterile, lifeless and empty as Severance would lead you to believe.

Though there are no official tours available for the building, visitors are free to explore all public portions of the Bell Labs campus, including some downstairs portions where Mark S. and crew refine macrodata on the show. Severance director and executive producer Ben Stiller has spoken about how special this location is to the show on many occasions, including on the official Severance podcast. Apparently Stiller has major reservations about shooting footage in spaces that have been utilized for multiple productions in the past, so he was shocked and delighted to learn that no major television series or film has ever put up cameras from inside the Bell Labs building.

Things To Do in Holmdel, New Jersey

If you’re in town visiting the real-life Lumon offices, you may as well take some time to explore the surrounding area as well. Holmdel isn’t exactly known for its thriving tourism, but it does give you an up-close and personal experience with nearby cultural hubs such as New York City. First-time visitors to the area are always encouraged to explore famous sites like the Statue of Liberty, Central Park or simply take a guided sightseeing tour all around Manhattan. If you’re looking to stay firmly planted in Holmdel, however, there are plenty of excursions available for you to choose from. Consider exploring the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Museum if you’re a history buff, or trying some locally-sourced wine at the Fox Hollow Vineyard. If you’re a hardcore film and television fan, you can also turn this Severance sight-seeing trip into a Sopranos production tour, but we’ll save those details for another day.

Exploring the ORTBO

(Avigail Alfaro/Unsplash)

One of the most shocking episodes of Severance season two centers on an excursion beyond the Bell Labs office called an ORTBO, or Outdoor Retreat and Team-Building Occurrence. This sees Irving B. and his MDR coworkers exploring the outside world with full Lumon permission for the very first time. The episode is completely disorienting to both the viewer and the characters, and even includes a trip to the largest waterfall on planet Earth, if Seth Milchick is to be believed (he isn’t.) Though the series refers to the entire area as the Dieter Eagan National Forest, and the waterfall as Woe’s Hollow, the production actually took place in the Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Ulster County, New York.

As soon as the episode aired, fans from around the globe quickly took to the internet to share photos of their own previous trips to this beautiful scenic locale. Depending on when you visit, you may see the water fixtures completely frozen solid in a magical winter wonderland. Alternatively, the area offers beautiful greenery and cooling springs in the spring and summer months, allowing you to bath in the very water that once cleansed Kier Eagan of his brother’s nefarious sins. Minnewaska is home to tons of stunning natural beauty and a few sparse trails, meaning you can hike, bike and camp at your leisure. Just be sure to remain on your best behavior, as marshmallows are for team players only.

Following Cobel to Salt’s Neck

(Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: In season two, episode eight of Severance, viewers were treated to another large outdoor spectacle, as Harmony Cobel ventured beyond the borders of Kier to her home town of Salt’s Neck. In reality, this sequence was filmed in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Bonavista and Trinity Bay North are the specific towns used to stand in for Salt’s Neck, which are highlighted in great detail as Cobel navigates demons from her past. In the show, these locales are treated as an abandoned and failing factory town, though the real life cities are actually thriving hubs of cultural activity and coastal fishing. Patricia Arquette, who portrays Cobel in the series, has spoken at length about her “magical” experience on the Labrador Islands. In interviews, Arquette has marveled about the resilience of the locals, the fascinating isolation of the province and the freezing cold temps that Newfoundland experiences for most of the year.

Best Time To Visit: As stated, Newfoundland and Labrador are frozen over most of the time, so it won’t be an ideal vacation spot for those looking to soak up the sun on a white-sand beach. Even still, visitors who enjoy the cold will find themselves inundated with opportunities to frolic in the snow, take up winter sports and experience the lush, untouched views of the great white North.

Transportation Options: While ferries are easily accessible along the coastline, public transportation options are very sparse in Newfoundland and Labrador. Those looking to explore Salt’s Neck like Cobel may need to rent a car of their own, charter a private driver or invest in a snowmobile rental to get from place to place. Even still, the major cities in the province are accessible via traditional transportation methods, so you shouldn’t encounter too much trouble if you stay central to the action.

Squeezing the Most Out of Your ‘Severance’ Sight-Seeing Trip

While Newfoundland and Labrador make for an incredible one-off episode location, you won’t find a wide variety of Severance filming locations there. Instead, those looking to scout all of the key scenes in the show should consider making a pilgrimage to Northern New Jersey or Upstate New York. Ben Stiller and series lead Adam Scott have discussed multiple specific shooting locations on the series podcast, including sites in Beacon, Utica, Kingston, Hudson, Long Island, Brooklyn and Palisades Interstate Park. The best hotels central to these locations include the Dharma Home Suites Hoboken, Courtyard Jersey City Newport and The Jane Hotel, located in the heart of New York City. Those looking for a more inexpensive stay can find plenty of chain hotels nearby, including the Holiday Inn Express.