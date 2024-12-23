If you’re a fan of police procedurals and crime dramas, you’ve likely spent your fair share of hours binge-watching the hit CBS series Blue Bloods. The show aired its long-awaited series finale on Dec. 13 after years of showcasing the Reagan family, who each have their own careers within the New York City criminal justice system. Frank Reagan, the family patriarch, heads the Sunday dinner table with his decades-long role as police commissioner, while his children, Danny, Jamie and Erin, work as an NYPD detective, sergeant and assistant district attorney, respectively. Since the series is so specifically tailored to New York City, it should come as no major surprise to learn that Blue Bloods was shot on location in and around the island of Manhattan.

Luckily, NYC is more than just a pretty backdrop for Blue Bloods, and also serves as an ideal tourist location – especially if you don’t get caught in the crossfire of Reagan family politics. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to jet-set to the Big Apple, now might be the time to finally pull the trigger and explore a few of Blue Bloods‘ most iconic filming locations. Since the major metropolitan hub can be quite a daunting place, we’ve taken the liberty of compiling a few of the best must-see tourist locations, best restaurants and hotel stays and most exciting excursions that you can check out on your own, as a couple, or with the whole family. Be sure to read ahead before booking your trip to construct the best travel itinerary humanly possible!

Take On New York City Like the Reagan Family

(Andreas Niendorf/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Numerous indoor and outdoor shots showcase the beauty and diversity of New York, including those in and around the 94th Precinct, the Reagan family home and the Elmhurst Care Center. Though the show often highlights the worst aspects of the city, such as crime, danger and even the odd terrorist threat, Blue Bloods also showcases some of New York’s great architecture, food vendors and landmarks.

Best Time To Visit: New York City is a picturesque and vibrant landscape year-round, though everyone has their favorite season to visit. Some people enjoy taking in the decorative beauty and festive spirit of New York at Christmas time, while others prefer the more mild-tempered seasons of early spring. Summers are known to be exceptionally humid in the Big Apple, so be sure to pack accordingly.

Transportation Options: New York City is widely known for its robust public transit system, which includes buses, trains, taxis and plenty of ride-share apps like Uber and Lyft. Even still, the city is known to be exceptionally walkable, with an easy-to-understand grid system and a bodega on nearly every corner. Rent a car if you dare, but be forewarned that NYC is known for having some of the worst traffic in the contiguous United States.

As stated, the entirety of Blue Bloods was filmed in and around New York City, showcasing a wide array of iconic sights, sounds, and experiences for fans at home. While there is no specific production tour dedicated to the series, NYC has a myriad of film and television tours giving a backstage look at other projects that shoot in the area. Depending on what neighborhood you’re staying in, you could find yourself walking down the very streets seen in projects like Seinfeld, Friends, Elf, Home Alone 2, Sex and the City, Gossip Girl and a host of Marvel superhero films. Of course, if you’re exclusively heading to New York to find the real-life Blue Bloods locations, you’re always welcome to map out your own independent self-guided tour.

Those wondering about different Blue Bloods locations can find the show’s 94th Precinct House at 100 Meserole Avenue in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Exterior shots for the home where the Reagans bond and clash over Sunday dinner are taken at 8070 Harbor View Terrace in Brooklyn. These interior areas are not open for the public to waltz right in, but you’re certainly welcome to take a quick photo or video from outside to share on your social media. Though the series has officially concluded, there are plenty of other films and shows still filming in the New York area today, meaning you could find an opportunity to appear as a background extra during your trip. As many of your favorite films and shows will tell you, New York is a magical place when you go with an open mind and an open heart.

Things To Do: Even if you have no interest in film and TV production tours, New York City offers some of the most exciting nightlife, finest restaurants and most vibrant culture in the entire country. Be sure to check out historic locales like Times Square and Central Park, or take in some interactive art at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum in the Upper East Side. If you have a chance to make a whole day of traveling, don’t hesitate to book a ferry to Liberty Island to see the iconic Statue of Liberty up close and personal. Alternatively, check for event and ticketing sites before confirming your trip dates, just in case any of your favorite bands, stand-up comedians, or live performers are coming to town. New York is a guaranteed stop for most nationwide tours, making it the ideal place to join a crowd.

Where To Eat: New York offers many food tours, night markets, and bodegas for those in need of a quick bite, but be sure to save room for a few fine sit-down establishments while you’re there. While street food such as oxtail mac and cheese, Jamaican beef patties and the classic NY pizza by the slice can be enticing, you won’t want to miss out on culinary experiences such as La Grande Boucherie, Benjamin Steakhouse or the Michelin star-rated Manhatta. When in doubt, don’t hesitate to ask a few locals about their favorite place to grab dinner with a few friends – you may just find a hidden gem serving Michelin-quality food at street vendor prices.

Where To Stay: Depending on your travel budget, there are tons of high-end hotels available all across the island of Manhattan, putting you in the center of the city’s action. Establishments like Moxy NYC, Arlo SoHo and Ameritania At Times Square are revered for their luxury stays, while chain hotels like the Hyatt, Hilton Garden Inn and the Marriott can be found all over the outskirts of the city. Cheaper options still can be found just over one of Manhattan’s many bridges, as long as you don’t mind commuting to the city from Brooklyn, Queens, or Northern New Jersey. Any way you slice it, New York is an exciting and surprisingly accessible vacation, which should be experienced by every film and television fan at least once.