In late September, Democratic New Jersey Senator John Burzichelli proposed legislation that would inform his state’s citizens about abortion and reproductive health access nationwide. The senator asserts that access to information on abortion regulations throughout the country will help pregnant and traveling New Jersey residents make more informed decisions.

According to NJ Spotlight News, the Reproductive Health Travel Advisory would require the New Jersey State Department to categorize other states via a color-code system. The resource would be based on how restrictive a state’s abortion laws are. “Red” states would signal places that New Jersey advises its residents to “reconsider travel.” The color would include states with the most restrictive access to reproductive health care, where prosecution could occur.

“Yellow” states would include those New Jersey suggests travelers “exercise increased caution.” Lastly, “Blue” states allow travelers to access various types of reproductive medical care “without fear of civil or criminal prosecution,” noted NJ Spotlight News.

What Else Is There To Know About The Reproductive Health Travel Advisory In New Jersey?

The Reproductive Health Travel Advisory could be particularly useful before traveling to a “red” zone where one could be more at risk for inaccessibility or prosecution.

“If you’re an individual, a woman, traveling across this country for business or you’re thinking about going to school in Mississippi, it will help you to know what kind of medical services are available, if you should you need emergency care or reproductive medical care,” the senator stated.

The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. Since then, access to abortion and reproductive health care has become complex across the country. Currently, 13 states have nearly total or complete abortion bans (including instances of rape or incest).