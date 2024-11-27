Netflix subscribers and fans of foreign film projects may already be aware of the newly-released mini-series The Helicopter Heist, which landed on the streamer on Nov. 22. The eight-episode series adapts the true story of the Västberga helicopter robbery in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2009. Though the high-wire events of the series are quite harrowing, fans of the thrilling new show have become enamored with the well-framed scenery, artful architecture and quaint cities depicted behind the action. Given that the landscape of the series is so unique, it should truly come as no surprise to learn that The Helicopter Heist was shot entirely on location in Stockholm.

The violent crimes depicted in the epic series have not done much to deter tourism from the capital of Sweden, as the beautiful Baltic Sea archipelago is shown to be as picturesque as ever while Mahmut Suvakci’s Rami and company are careening through the sky with bags of money in hand. Fans of The Helicopter Heist may be in search of a more comprehensive guide to the foreign locale than the one provided by the rag-tag team of criminals. Luckily, we’ve got everything you need, with a quick but thorough look into the best activities, day trip excursions and restaurants in Stockholm. Whether you’re a massive fan of the Netflix original outing or just looking to explore a bold new part of the world, be sure to read ahead before booking your trip.

Stockholm, Sweden

Key Scenes: Numerous interior and exterior shots as the crew busts into the safest cash deposit depot in the nation and fly off into the sky with millions in stolen funds. Throughout the series many Stockholm landmarks can be seen, tethering the events of the series to the real-life robbery which took place in 2009.

Best Time To Visit: Stockholm experiences a wide range of seasons and changing weather patterns, so the summer months of June through August are generally regarded as the best time to visit. Still, these times can become overcrowded with tourists so you may want to consider booking a late spring trip instead to breeze through lines and make the most of your time overseas.

Transportation Options: Stockholm offers a truly extensive public transportation system which should allow you to easily navigate the city and any surrounding activities you wish to explore. Even if you intend to stray from the beaten path, it shouldn’t be difficult to hire a private service such as a taxi or Uber to chauffeur you to your destination. A rental car may offer even further ease of access, though it shouldn’t be strictly necessary unless you intend to knock out multiple tourist stops per day. There are also plenty of ferries and bridges open to the public, so you should have no trouble island-hopping across everything this gorgeous city has to offer.

While The Helicopter Heist showcases the insanity of one of the nation’s most infamous high-stakes robberies, it also shows off the beauty of Stockholm for audiences everywhere to experience. As stated, the area is a mild-tempered archipelago, lush with greenery and a thriving population of just under one million locals. Some of the most notable architectural structures that can be seen in establishing shots of the series include the historic plaza of Stockholm Old Town, as well as the Royal Palace and Kungliga Djurgården buildings. The city is also rife with beautiful pastel homes, a wide array of churches, and over 50 bridges.

While no dedicated tour is available to run fans through the shooting locations of The Helicopter Heist, the real-life G4S bank location where the robbery took place is open to the public. We certainly wouldn’t advise doing anything that makes you look like you’re staging a robbery of your own, though the bank may be a great place to stage a self-guided tour and take a few commemorative photographs of your trip. If you’re looking to squeeze more out of your Stockholm vacation than a Helicopter Heist production guide, the city offers tons of fun excursions and activities for locals and tourists alike! Consider taking one of the many walking tours or food tours that allow you to sample an array of delightful flavors and foreign cuisines. Boat rides and wildlife safaris are also available for those interested in stepping outside of the city for a refreshing afternoon in nature.

Things To Do: Stockholm is positively brimming with possibilities for travelers of all stripes. History buffs should be certain to check out some of the city’s museums and cultural centers, including local favorites like the Vasa Capsized Ship exhibit and the interactive ABBA Music Museum. Others looking to squeeze the most out of their trip should seek out the Ocean Bus tour, which takes visitors splashing from the streets of the downtown area into the canals between islands. There are also tons of food halls, flea markets and luxury shopping centers available to explore for those looking to line their luggage with foreign fineries.

Where To Eat: Stockholm offers a wide variety of Europe’s finest flavors and delicacies, leaving visitors with an embarrassment of riches when choosing a spot to dine out. Must-try dining experiences in the city include DalaNisse, Maestro, and the Michelin star-rated Adam & Albin. Fresh seafood, French pastries and a myriad of contemporary steakhouses await around every corner, so don’t be concerned if you can’t score a table at one of the previously mentioned stops. Still, if you have a chance, place Brasserie Godot at the very top of your vacation bucket list, as the upscale French restaurant offers some truly stunning dishes.

Where To Stay: Hotel stays can become a pricey part of any international vacation, though Stockholm offers a surprisingly well-rounded list of options designed to accommodate visitors of any price point. Despite its name, the Elite Palace Hotel offers exceedingly reasonable rates when booked in advance, while locations such as the Clarion Hotel, Radisson Blu Royal Viking Hotel and Hotel Diplomat ring you right into the glitz and glamor of the city for progressively steeper nightly rates. Depending on when you book, there may also be a few high-end Airbnbs available to rent so be sure to shop around before you lock anything in!