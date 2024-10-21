Healthcare costs continue to skyrocket, particularly in the United States and the United Kingdom. It’s no wonder a new trend is taking social media by storm: traveling to Turkey for affordable full-body health scans. This phenomenon is part of a broader movement known as medical tourism. It is gaining traction as people seek comprehensive health checkups without spending a fortune.

The appeal is clear – for a fraction of the cost in Western countries, individuals can undergo extensive medical examinations in Turkey. These full-body scans often include a wide range of tests, from blood work to advanced imaging, providing a thorough overview of one’s health status.

@debyoscar I’m so glad i did it! What a load off my mind ☺️ To make an appointment i just went to the ClinicHubUK social media page and sent them a message/email I’ll make a follow up video talking about my results 🥰 #fullbodycheckup #medicaltourism #clinichub #health ♬ original sound – Deby Oscar

One TikTok user, Deby Oscar from the UK, shared her experience. She stated, “I’m so glad I did it! What a load off my mind.” She mentioned that her full-body checkup in Turkey, arranged through ClinicHubUK, was comprehensive and surprisingly affordable.

The cost savings are indeed substantial. Another social media user, Chess, reported on Instagram that her full-body scan in Turkey cost her between $6,000 and $12,000 less than it would have in the United States without health insurance. “HIGHLY recommend. This is not an ad btw,” she emphasized.

Popular Destinations For Health Scans

While Turkey is currently in the spotlight, it’s not the only destination offering these services. Countries like Mexico, Thailand, and India are also famous for medical tourism. However, Turkey seems to be leading the pack, especially for those traveling from Europe and the Middle East, due to its strategic location and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

In Istanbul, clinics like Memorial Hospital Group have become go-to destinations for international patients seeking comprehensive health screenings. These facilities often offer medical tests, accommodation, and transportation, making the entire process smoother for medical tourists.

What’s particularly intriguing about this trend is how it combines healthcare with travel. Many who undertake these medical journeys report enjoying their time in Turkey beyond the hospital walls. The country’s history, stunning architecture, and cuisine add an element of vacation to what might otherwise be a purely medical trip.

TikTok user Imani B. shared her thoughts on the broader concept of medical tourism, emphasizing that it’s not just about cosmetic procedures like BBLs (Brazilian Butt Lifts). She points out the potential for getting various medical diagnostics and checkups done abroad, highlighting the cost-saving benefits and the comprehensive nature of the care received.