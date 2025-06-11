Downtown Los Angeles fell silent Tuesday night as a mandatory curfew took effect, marking a turn in the city’s response to five consecutive days of escalating unrest. According to CBS News, Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency. Mayor Bass imposed the curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. after protesters damaged 23 businesses in a single night of vandalism and looting. The restriction covers a one-square-mile section of downtown from the 5 Freeway to the 110 Freeway and from the 10 Freeway to where the 110 and 5 freeways merge.

“We reached a tipping point,” Bass told reporters at an emergency press conference. The mayor emphasized that while the affected area represents just one square mile of Los Angeles’ 502 square miles, the concentration of violence warranted immediate action. Bass warned visitors to stay away while exempting residents, workers, and homeless individuals from the restrictions. The curfew is expected to remain in effect for several days as authorities work to restore order.

Los Angeles Declares Curfew After Protests Erupt Over Immigration Raids

The unrest erupted last Friday after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted workplace raids, detaining numerous suspected undocumented immigrants. What began as peaceful demonstrations quickly escalated into violent confrontations with law enforcement. President Trump bypassed California Governor Gavin Newsom and deployed thousands of National Guard troops to the city.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an additional 700 Marines to Los Angeles to support local authorities and protect federal buildings. The military deployment has created tension between federal and state officials, with Governor Newsom delivering what The Guardian called “a searing rebuke” of the Trump administration.

Arrests rose sharply over three days — 27 on Saturday, 40 on Sunday, and 114 on Monday — The Los Angeles Times reported, citing LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell. When the curfew in Los Angeles went into effect Tuesday night, dozens more protesters were detained. CBS News reported that despite the curfew, some demonstrators remained downtown, with some vandalizing buildings and Metro buses.

The Los Angeles protests have sparked similar demonstrations across the country. Thousands gathered in New York City’s Foley Square, with additional demonstrations reported in Chicago, Atlanta, Omaha, and Seattle.