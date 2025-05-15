On May 12, white South Africans arrived in the United States under refugee status granted by the Trump administration. The U.S. president has stated that the group faces “genocide” in South Africa. However, the latter country’s government and several human rights advocates alleged that Trump’s claim is unsubstantiated.

According to CNN, the group of 59 Afrikaners – including adults and children – arrived at Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Department of Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar provided an on-site welcome.

Afrikaners are descendants of European settlers in South Africa. The group that recently resettled claims to be victims of racial discrimination in the African country. Their U.S. arrival comes amid the Trump administration’s swift crackdown on immigration. Additionally, the second-term president has embarked on the removal of refugee resettlement and aggressively deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since taking office in late January.

White South Africans have been the only refugees accepted and greeted by the Trump administration thus far. Meanwhile, according to USA Today, hundreds who’ve sought shelter on American soil haven’t had such luck. Those from places including Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Venezuela who fled due to things such as gang violence and political persecution have reportedly had their refugee statuses revoked.

What Else Is There To Know About White South African Refugees Arriving In The U.S.?

According to PBS, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the resettlement in his weekly message to the country. He said the notion that a race or culture is facing persecution in South Africa is a “completely false narrative.”

The country’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation addressed the U.S.’s resettlement of the Afrikaners in a May 9 media statement. The comment acknowledged that America has given the white South Africans refugee status. However, it noted that the group’s allegations of discrimination are “unfounded.” The South African government also denied President Trump’s claim that “White [South African] farmers are being brutally killed, and their land is being confiscated.”

“The South African Police Services statistics on farm-related crimes do not support allegations of violent crime targeted at farmers generally or any particular race,” said the South African government. “There are sufficient structures available within South Africa to address concerns of discrimination.”

Elsewhere, the government added that “it is most regrettable” that the resettlement is “under the guise of being refugees.”

“[It] is entirely politically motivated and designed to question South Africa’s constitutional democracy; a country which has in fact suffered true persecution under Apartheid rule and has worked tirelessly to prevent such levels of discrimination from ever occurring again…” the statement continued.

What Are Human Rights Advocates Saying?

Mandeep Tiwana is the chief officer of evidence and engagement at a human rights advocacy organization headquartered in South Africa named CIVICUS. According to USA Today, regarding the controversial resettlement, he said, “Genocide has a very clear definition, and what is happening in South Africa with white South Africans does not fit the definition at all… In fact, white South Africans are a privileged minority.”

Additionally, Homes Without Borders Executive Director Laura Thompson Osuri was at Dulles Airport protesting on the day of the Afrikaners’ arrival. She reportedly said, “They’re letting in these Afrikaners as quote, unquote refugees. While tens of thousands… that are actual refugees, are not allowed to enter… It’s just performative… They’re not fleeing war, violence, persecution.”

The Episcopal Church, which the Trump administration requested help with the Afrikaners’ resettlement, has also taken a stance. Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe made a May 12 statement regarding the Church’s Episcopal Migration Ministries. He said the organization couldn’t follow through with the Trump administration’s request. The reasoning is the Church’s “steadfast commitment to racial justice and reconciliation, and [its] historic ties with the Anglican Church of Southern Africa.” Rowe added that the Church would conclude its “refugee resettlement grant agreements” with the U.S. government by the fiscal year’s end.

Trump claims he has plans to meet with South African leadership later this month.