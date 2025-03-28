If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Hollywood blockbusters, you may have seen trailers for the latest claustrophobic thriller Locked. The film, which released in theaters everywhere on Mar. 21, follows Bill Skarsgård as a down-on-his-luck drifter who breaks into cars in search of ill begotten wealth. In doing so, he inadvertently sets off a trap laid by a mysterious vigilante, and becomes locked inside a souped-up SUV outfitted with a variety of terrifying upgrades. Though a majority of Locked’s run-time is dedicated to Skarsgård’s chaotic ride inside the vehicle, eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a few major landmarks outside of the car, revealing that the film was shot in gorgeous Vancouver, British Columbia.

Whether you’ve been meaning to jet-set to Vancouver for some time, or just became fascinated by the shooting location of Locked, now seems like as good a time as any to finally kick things into gear and make the pilgrimage. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a variety of tips for tourists looking to get the most out of their time in the neighborly North. We’ll cover a few of the best excursions, day trips and restaurants in the city, as well as a few of Locked’s most exciting filming locations that you can visit today. Soon enough you’ll be zooming through the streets of Vancouver like Eddie Barrish – albeit in a much more comfortable ride that allows you to exit the vehicle and stretch your legs at will.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Key Scenes: As stated, the entire narrative of Locked was filmed in and around Vancouver. This may be obvious to observant viewers and B.C. natives, as there are a number of key landmarks and distinct buildings pictured in the background as the action inside the car plays out. Even if you aren’t aware of Vancouver’s historic architecture and layout, you’ll find that the city stands-in for a number of American locales in popular television and film projects. As a result, film fanatics may find themselves taking mental notes of the city without even realizing it.

Best Time To Visit: Summertime is generally considered to be the best time to check out Vancouver, especially for first-time visitors. Winter months can come with biting cold temps and freezing winds, and the springtime can cause heavy crowds to form, making key portions of the city quite congested. In the summer, you can squeeze the most out of your trip by checking out a variety of outdoor activities, open air markets and maybe a few ongoing film productions, if you time your booking just right.

Transportation Options: Like many major cities in Canada, Vancouver has plenty of public transportation options. This means that you can comfortably rely on buses, trains, taxi cabs and skytrains to get from one side of the city to the other. Of course, those looking to venture out into the surrounding areas may find it prudent to charter a driver through a professional service or even rent a car, depending on how far off the beaten path you’d like to go.

Since the narrative of Locked is so centrally located inside a claustrophobic SUV, it’s unlikely that the Vancouver tourism board will establish a dedicated production tour to the film. Even still, fans of the movie are more than welcome to explore the scenic destination on their own self-guided experience. If you’re a major cinephile, however, you’re also welcome to bundle your experience in the city with a number of other production tours. Other significant movies shot in and around Rain City include Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, Always Be My Maybe, Happy Gilmore and The Interview. Film franchises like Deadpool, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Scary Movie also shot exclusively in Vancouver. A cursory Google search would reveal specific locations all over the city where these projects were shot, but basic food and drink tours could accomplish the same feat while also exposing you and your traveling partners to a world of nightlife and excitement!

In the case of Locked specifically, a number of shots were completed on the soundstages of Winston Studios at 7588 Winston St in Burnaby. These studios are located just outside of Vancouver’s thriving downtown area. Fans can venture over there and take an in-person tour of the facilities after catching lunch at one of Rain City’s finest eateries, or catching a birds-eye view of the city from the Vancouver Lookout. Even if you have little interest in filming locations, Vancouver is jam-packed with activities for visitors of all stripes, making it an ideal destination for those looking to travel with family, friends or all by themselves.

Things To Do: As stated, Vancouver is one of many thriving cultural hubs up North, offering plenty of exciting restaurants, historical sites and experiences in nature. First-time visitors are always encouraged to check out the Museum of Anthropology, the VanDusen Botanical Garden or the bustling market at Granville Island, where local vendors sell their one-of-a-kind art and other souvenirs. The Vancouver Aquarium is another local favorite, especially if you’re visiting from a locale that’s far from an ocean. Vancouver touts one of North America’s largest ports, so there’s plenty of ways to experience the natural wonders of the sea while you’re in town. If you’re having trouble getting a grip on the city, be sure to book a tour via e-bike, helicopter, or Aquabus. Before long, you’ll be navigating the Van like a native.

Where To Eat: During your stay in Van City, you may find that you’ve got an embarrassment of riches in terms of delicious meals served in upscale, trendy environments. A few of our favorites include the Sandbar Seafood Restaurant, Osteria Savio Volpe or the ultra-scenic Parker Rooftop, which offers the best sunset view in the city. Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie is another A+ venue for those looking to dine out, and even offers a Michelin star-rated array of Asian fusion. Even if you find it difficult to score a reservation at one of these spots, you’ll quickly learn that the food scene in Vancouver offers many delightful alternatives.

Where To Stay: One of the only downsides to booking a trip in Vancouver is the shortage of affordable hotel rooms. There are a few solid chain hotels within the heart of Vancouver that offer relatively inexpensive rooms, especially during off-peak seasons, but they can be difficult to score without a fight. If money’s not an object for you however, you’ll find that there are many luxury accommodations available in Rain City, including the YWCA Hotel, the Exchange Hotel Vancouver, and the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. No matter how you choose to stay, just be sure to keep your hands off other peoples’ belongings. The last thing you need during your fun-filled trip up North is an experience like Eddie’s, which might end with you sleeping in a stranger’s SUV as it whips driverless through the city streets.