Luxury travel doesn’t always have to come with a sky-high price tag. Around the world, some of the most stunning five-star hotels offer top-tier amenities, elegant accommodations, and world-class service—all at surprisingly reasonable rates. These hotels are ideal for any traveler searching for an upscale experience without the hefty price tag or for anyone simply wanting to make their dream vacation a reality. Discover six of the world’s most reasonably priced five-star hotels.

The Grand America Hotel – Salt Lake City, Utah

The Grand America Hotel Salt Lake City

Originally constructed to accommodate visitors during the 2002 Winter Olympics, The Grand America Hotel is an independently owned hotel with European-style grandeur. Guests are welcomed into spacious suites adorned with Italian marble, rich cherry wood furnishings, and shimmering crystal chandeliers that set an opulent tone. Beyond the lavish rooms, the hotel offers a rejuvenating full-service spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an array of upscale boutiques, making it a one-stop destination for relaxation and indulgence.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA Address: 555 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT

The Grand America offers rooms starting at $340 per night Best Features: European-style luxury, full-service spa, boutique shopping, gourmet dining

Hotel Ickale – Ankara, Turkey

Hotel Ickale is known for its elegantly furnished rooms and cozy yet sophisticated ambiance. Each room has plush bedding, marble bathrooms, and a private balcony with stunning city views. One of the most affordable luxury hotels in the world, it caters to business and leisure travelers with various services, including conference facilities, a business center, and high-speed internet. For relaxation, guests can unwind in the hotel’s spa, take a dip in the indoor pool, or enjoy a traditional Turkish bath experience. The on-site restaurant offers a delectable selection of both Turkish and international dishes.

Ankara, Turkey Address: Gazi Mustafa Kemal Bulvarı No:89, 06570 Maltepe/Çankaya, Ankara, Turkey

Rooms at Hotel Ickale start at just $68 per night, depending on the season Best Features: Elegant rooms, spa and Turkish bath, indoor pool, gourmet dining

The Royal Surakarta Heritage – Surakarta, Indonesia

Experience the best of Javanese culture at The Royal Surakarta Heritage Hotel. The hotel’s interior is a work of art, featuring intricate batik patterns, carved wooden accents, and elegant furnishings inspired by Indonesia’s heritage. Guests can indulge in authentic local cuisine at the hotel’s restaurant, which serves various traditional Javanese dishes prepared by expert chefs. One of the highlights of staying at The Royal Surakarta Heritage is its location. It is close to historical and cultural landmarks like the Kasunanan Palace and Klewer Market.

Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia Address: Jl. Slamet Riyadi No.06, Solo, Central Java, Indonesia

Rooms start at an affordable rate of $40 per night Best Features: Traditional Javanese design, spa, outdoor pool, proximity to cultural landmarks

The Steigenberger Resort Achti – Luxor, Egypt

Overlooking the majestic Nile River, The Steigenberger Resort Achti is one of the most sought-after hotels in Egypt. It provides guests with a luxurious retreat amid the wonders of ancient Egypt. This expansive resort has multiple swimming pools, a sun terrace, and beautifully landscaped grounds that create a serene oasis for travelers. Dining options at The Steigenberger Resort Achti are diverse, with several restaurants offering Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and international cuisines. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s convenient location, which provides easy access to iconic historical sites such as the Karnak Temple and the Valley of the Kings.

Luxor, Egypt Address: Khaled Ibn El Walid St, Luxor, Egypt

Expect prices to start at around $130 per night Best Features: Nile views, multiple pools, historical site access, guided tours

Le Méridien Pyramids Hotel And Spa – Cairo, Egypt

As one of Egypt’s leading hotels, Le Méridien Pyramids Hotel & Spa boasts the best views of the Pyramids of Giza. This five-star resort features a massive outdoor pool, a full-service spa, and several gourmet restaurants serving international and Egyptian cuisine. The spa offers authentic Egyptian treatments, and the pyramid-facing pool bar is the perfect place to relax after a day of sightseeing.

Cairo, Egypt Address: El Remaya Square, Pyramids, Cairo, Egypt

From $80 per night Best Features: Pyramid views, spa, outdoor pool, authentic Egyptian treatments

Mövenpick Hotel – Hanoi, Vietnam

If you want a balance of affordability, luxury, and cultural immersion, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi is an excellent choice. This elegantly designed hotel fuses French colonial architecture with modern comfort, creating a unique and charming ambiance. Located in the heart of Hanoi, it offers easy access to Hoan Kiem Lake, the Old Quarter, and various historical landmarks.