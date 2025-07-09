Since its 2014 debut, “Bachelor in Paradise” has become a summer TV staple. Its blend of tropical romance, drama under the sweltering sun and iconic rose ceremonies has kept it going for ten seasons. Following this week’s premiere of the latest installment, ABC has dramatically raised the stakes. As viewers watch their favorites from the franchise look for love, they’ll also enjoy upgraded accommodations and fresh twists unfolding in a new country.

For its first nine seasons, “Bachelor in Paradise” was filmed at Playa Escondida, a boutique resort in Sayulita, Mexico. This location offered a rustic charm with its open-air accommodations and beachfront setting. Longtime viewers who dream of visiting this famous “Bachelor in Paradise” filming location IRL might find it’s time to edit their vacation vision board, as production now takes place at the upscale Azura Beach Resort in Samara, Guanacaste, Costa Rica. This change introduces private, air-conditioned accommodations with swim-out pools and improved facilities, aiming to provide a more comfortable environment for contestants, as People reports.

What Resort Was ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Filmed In?

(Nicole Arango Lang/Unsplash)

As Screenrant reports, the first season of “Bachelor in Paradise” was filmed at Casa Palapa, a boutique resort located in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico. This beautiful destination, which is known for its white sand, set the scene for some fiery connections to come to fruition. Casa Palapa is part of the Papaya Playa Project, known for its eco-friendly accommodations and stunning ocean views.

Seasons two to nine were then filmed in Sayulita, Mexico, at the Playa Escondida resort. This area is popular for its small village charm, but the “Bachelor in Paradise” crew has its sights set on new beginnings elsewhere. The decision to move filming locations was influenced by various factors, including the desire to refresh the show’s aesthetic and provide a more comfortable setting for the cast. The new location offers a luxurious backdrop that enhances the romantic and dramatic elements of the series, as People notes.

Where Is The New Costa Rica Filming Location?

(Adrian Gonzalez Perez/Unsplash)

The newest season of “Bachelor in Paradise” has been filmed in Costa Rica instead of Mexico, per ScreenRant. While the ambiance of prior seasons is similar, this big change marks a new era for the show. With it being the first time the show has been filmed outside of Mexico, there is a lot for the cast and viewers to discover. The Azura Beach Resort serves as the perfect backdrop for a little (or big) summer romance.

One of the best parts about the new “Bachelor in Paradise” filming location is that it is just as cool as it seems on the small screen. For one, it is an all-inclusive adults-only hotel, which already sounds like heaven on earth for travelers trying to center romance or self-love. The resort even offers some wedding and honeymoon packages for couples. These offerings are, of course, huge bonuses to the stunning ocean view that awaits them.

Playa Samara, Costa Rica

(Marcelo Villalobos/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The entire tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise was filmed at the Azura Beach Resort in Playa Samara, Costa Rica. As Screenrant describes, this resort offers many upgrades, like swim-up suites, five-star restaurants, and a spa. With the show returning after a two-year hiatus, the producers kicked it up a notch.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Playa Samara, Costa Rica, is between December and April. This is when there are ideal weather conditions for outdoor activities or beach days. With minimal rain and lots of sunshine, this is the best time to swim or sunbathe.

Transportation Options: Some of the most popular ways to reach the area include shuttles (shared or private), buses, or renting a car. While the bus is the most affordable option, renting a car allows travelers more freedom as they explore the area.

Thanks to this new “Bachelor in Paradise” filming location, one of the best upgrades is that the cast now has air conditioning for the first time. As viewers may have noticed, in past seasons, there have been more rustic living conditions. One of the quirky elements of the show has been the number of crab invasions that have occurred in the cast’s rooms and living areas. This was due to the open-air hotel rooms so close to the beach.

Now, each room has air conditioning and luxurious private pools. So, for travelers who may have been checking out this Playa Samara resort, there is a lot to love about it, especially in comparison to some of the past accommodations, which were more rustic.

Despite this big change, OG fans do not have to worry about the show losing the secret sauce that has kept Bachelor Nation coming back year after year. As the new showrunner, Scott Teti tells Deadline, “I took a look at what makes this show iconic…what’s the core DNA that the fans love and that the Bachelor universe tunes into and really keeping that intact, but coming in with a fresh view of wanting to update the style and the sexiness and the fun of it all, in a way.”

Things to Do: To wind down and be surrounded by breathtaking nature, the Alma Tranquila offers private yoga experiences in the area. Alternatively, Samara Beach is a must-see natural attraction, only a few minutes away from this “Bachelor in Paradise” filming location.

Where to Eat: The Las Olas Beach Club is a unique spot with tasty food and beautiful beach views. Another great option is the Ahora Sí!. This is an Italian cuisine restaurant that offers casual dining at affordable prices.

Where to Stay: The Azura Beach Resort in Playa Samara is a highly rated all-inclusive option for cozy accommodations. Fans of the show can live out their “Bachelor in Paradise” fantasy there. Or they can check out a more affordable option, The Hideaway Hotel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are contestants paid on “Bachelor In Paradise”?

According to Business Insider, yes, contestants on the reality show “Bachelor In Paradise” get paid. On top of being asked to go to the filming location, the cast has incentives to stay on the show, too. Some contestants are paid per day or episode, while others receive a flat rate.

How much of “Bachelor In Paradise” is scripted?

Deadline has referred to the show as an unscripted reality TV show, suggesting that what’s depicted to audiences is authentic, mainly.

Where is “Bachelor In Paradise: Canada” being filmed?

The show “Bachelor in Paradise: Canada” has been filmed at Christie’s Mill Inn and Spa in Port Severn, Ontario, according to the accommodation’s website.